Stories of diligence in the Bible: passages, Bible verses, examples

Most people were taught that hard work pays. Putting your best effort into something leads to desired results. In Christianity, working hard is encouraged. Christians read many stories about diligence in the Bible. From these stories, it is clear that diligence is a crucial ingredient for success.

Paying attention and aiming for excellence when doing something is encouraged in Christian teachings. There are various stories of diligence in the Bible. They remind people to put due effort into things they are passionate about so they may reap good fruits.

What does diligence mean?

According to Cambridge Dictionary, diligence refers to the quality of working keenly and with a lot of effort toward achieving a certain desirable outcome.

Therefore, the meaning of a diligent person works carefully and puts plenty of effort, hoping to reap the fruits of their labour. Intentness, earnestness, assiduity, and laboriousness are synonyms of the word diligence.

What is the meaning of diligence in the Bible?

In the Bible, this word means doing something because you have a strong desire or want to do something. You are not forced to do things.

It is about having a deep desire for God, i.e. a relationship with Him. God rewards those who diligently seek Him.

Stories of diligence in the Bible and verses

A diligent person is placed in important places of honour. Below are some stories of diligence in the Bible.

The story of the bleeding woman: Luke 8:43-48

One of the examples of diligence in the Bible is the story of a woman who had a bleeding problem for 12 years. She had visited physicians, but none could heal her.

One day, she came up behind Jesus and touched the hem of his garment and was instantly healed from the haemorrhage.

The lady in the story pushed through a crowd to get close to Jesus, which must have been a difficult task. For her faith and persistence, she was rewarded with health.

The story of David: Books 1 Samuel & 2 Samuel

David was a young man that took care of the sheep. In God’s eyes, his hard work in a small herding job meant more than the success of David's brothers, who were in the army.

David faithfully and diligently performed his minor duties. He used the lessons he learnt as a shepherd to rule as the King of Israel.

The story of the diligent woman from the Book: Proverbs 31

In the Book of Proverbs, King Lemuel shows the behaviour of a diligent woman. She is dedicated to her work and puts much energy into whatever she does, as seen in Proverbs 31:13-27.

She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. She gets up while it is still dark. She sets about her work vigorously. Her arms are strong for her tasks. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.

The woman's assiduity makes her have a functional and loving home. Without her hard work, her home, which others admire, would not exist.

The story of Epaphras: Colossians 4

Epaphras is mentioned only two times in the New Testament. He probably founded the church in Colossae. At the end of Paul’s letter to the Colossians, he writes this about Epaphras in Colossians 4:12-13.

Epaphras, who is one of you and a servant of Christ Jesus, sends greetings. He is always wrestling in prayer for you, that you may stand firm in all the will of God, mature and fully assured. I vouch for him that he is working hard for you and those at Laodicea and Hierapolis.

Epaphras' diligence is shown through his constant and earnest prayer. His way of praying is equated to wrestling and working out, which require a lot of effort and focus. Epaphras prays hard for the believers at the newly-formed churches.

The story of Elijah and Elisha: 1 Kings & 2 Kings

The story of Elijah and Elisha shows that diligence is a character trait that allows people to do their best for God. They show excitement and passion in doing and completing God's work. They obey God in practice which is seen in the results of their work.

In the story, Elisha and Elijah go to the Jordan River from Gilgal. Elisha knows his master Elijah will be taken away soon. Elijah repeatedly asks him to remain behind, but he declines to leave Elijah alone. 2 Kings 2:9 says the following.

When they had crossed, Elijah said to Elisha, “Ask what I shall do for you, before I am taken from you.” And Elisha said, “Please let there be a double portion of your spirit on me.” “You have asked a difficult thing,” Elijah said, “yet if you see me when I am taken from you, it will be yours - otherwise, it will not

Diligence is apparent in Elisha’s choice of staying with Elijah. The story indicated that a chariot of fire appeared and carried Elijah into heaven. Elijah's spirit rested on Elisha.

This was his reward for showing assiduity. Through his reward, he became more powerful, e.g. he struck the water, and it divided for him to cross over.

Benefits of diligence in the Bible

Christians are encouraged to show assiduity in their lives. The benefits of possessing this quality or behaviour are listed below.

It is helpful in becoming successful or gaining a fortune. The Holy book states diligent people never lack, as written in Proverbs 10:4.

He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich.

It places a person above his competitors, just as David was chosen to be the King of Israel despite being a simple shepherd. Proverbs 12:24 states that people with assiduity will reap the fruits of their labour.

The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.

It is helpful in facilitating the development of a good attitude and patience. The Bible discourages taking shortcuts and encourages genuine work, as written in Proverbs 21:5.

Good planning and hard work lead to prosperity, but hasty shortcuts lead to poverty.

What does diligence mean in the Bible?

It means putting in the required effort to do something while keeping faith and reliance on God. It means that people should work hard and put God first in their work so they can achieve their desires.

Which Bible character is known for diligence?

Various characters in the Holy Book are known for their assiduity. These include Elisha, the woman with a bleeding problem for 12 years, Epaphras, and David.

What is the power of diligence?

Diligence is powerful because it encourages faith in God, hard work and patience, qualities needed for success in life. Without these qualities, the chances of failing in various endeavours are high.

What are the benefits of diligence?

The benefits of assiduity or earnestness include achieving success in various endeavours, being placed above competitors, and facilitating the development of a good attitude and patience.

How do you show diligence?

You show assiduity by having a clear sense of purpose, committing to what you do, putting your best effort into what you do, and having faith in God to guide you as you do it.

There are various stories of diligence in the Bible. This quality is encouraged among Christians because it helps people to achieve their dreams and desires while keeping faith in the Almighty God.

