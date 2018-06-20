Benefits of forgiveness in the Bible: passages, Bible verses, examples

Forgiveness is the act of pardoning an offender and letting go of those who wronged you. Forgiveness removes pain and grudge from your heart. As a result, you become happier, which is what the Lord desires. When your heart is pure, the Lord can find a place in it and fill it with love. What are the benefits of forgiveness in the Bible?

As believers, your relationship with God is restored, but what about your relationship with your fellow human beings? The Bible states that when someone hurts you, you are under an obligation to God to forgive that person.

Benefits of forgiveness in the Bible

You need to accept forgiveness as a possible way out of the problem. It is the toughest part because it often seems impossible to let a person go free after the horrible things done to you. Your heart may demand revenge or a punishment to pay for your pain.

What are the benefits of forgiveness?

Below are some benefits of forgiving each other and forgiving yourself.

You experience joy and peace

Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you. – 2 Thessalonians 3:16

When you forgive someone, you not only help them, but you also find peace in your own heart. On the other hand, unwillingness to forgive someone might be like a chain that binds one to a prior version of oneself that they do not want to be.

Forgiveness can change your life

Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy. – Proverbs 28:13

When you experience genuine forgiveness, you are filled with love. Not only will you be grateful to God for forgiving you, but being forgiven by a loving God enables you to love others in ways that you could not do on your own.

Forgiveness will motivate you to forgive and love more freely in the future. In addition, understanding that you are a sinner forgiven by a loving God can drastically alter your perception of others.

It heals a wound in your heart

I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us. – Romans 8:18

Some events in your life can leave deep wounds in your heart. When you are harmed deeply, forgiveness is what heals the wound. Letting go is always the best option. Instead, pray for the strength to move forward.

Helps you build your relationship with others

Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. – 1 Peter 3:8

It is difficult to build other nice healthy relationships when you are nursing a grudge or walking around with bitterness in your heart.

Those things wreak havoc on your other relationships. Not forgiving sows seeds of doubt in the hearts of our loved ones, yet forgiving others helps you love people more, especially those close to you.

Improved mental health

And the prayers offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. – James 5:15

Forgiveness has a significant impact on mental health. When we forgive someone, we release ourselves from guilt. We no longer allow bitterness and hatred to infect our other relationships; instead, we fill that space with love.

What is the spiritual power of forgiveness?

The salvation of our souls is the most essential advantage of forgiving. In Colossians 3:13, Paul expands on the spiritual meaning of forgiveness. It says that:

Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.

We can get forgiveness because of the blood of Christ sacrificed for our sins. This forgiveness enables us to have peace in our relationship with God and, as a result, peace in our hearts.

We must recognise that our sin has imposed a debt on our souls that we cannot repay. Only then can we fully comprehend God's grace's emotional and spiritual meaning.

What are the blessings of forgiveness?

Forgiveness can only be given from a merciful and loving heart. It is not dependent on oneself but on letting go of the pain to be at peace with the person who has offended you. Here are some of the blessings of forgiveness.

It addresses the eternal ramifications of man's sin issue.

It fosters a love for God and others.

It heightens our awareness of our sins.

It is a critical initial step in the process of reconciliation.

It grants us mercy over our life.

It invites more of God's blessings.

It helps reduce anger against others.

How to forgive people

It is impossible to make a person forgive somebody. However, this is a personal choice that you should make. First, compose a list of people who have offended you since childhood.

Then, recompose the list so that the heaviest offences are at the top of the list. You will be surprised at how small the minor offences will seem. You will easily forgive them now.

You will notice how light and cleansed your soul will be for the Lord to come and reign there with no offence and no grudge inside you.

For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins. – Matthew 6:14-15

Soften your heart and remember that the reason why a person has offended you is in the fact that they also have pain in their soul. You will see how sympathy will melt you, and you will easily forgive people for all their sins against you.

The more love you give to others, the more you receive in return. The more you forgive, the more of yours is forgiven.

Therefore, I tell you, her many sins have been forgiven—for she loved much. But he who has been forgiven little loves little. – Luke 7:47

Bible verses about forgiveness

The power of forgiveness in the Bible is clearly stated in various verses. Below are examples of the verses that talk about forgiveness.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you. – Ephesians 4:32

As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. – Psalm 103:12

In him, we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God's grace. – Ephesians 1:7

Indeed, under the law, almost everything is purified with blood, and without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins. – Hebrews 9:22

A new commandment I give to you is that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you are also to love one another. – John 13:34

So if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go. First, be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. – Matthew 5:23-24

Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. – Luke 6:37

And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins. – Mark 11:25

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape that you may be able to endure. – 1 Corinthians 10:13

Be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger and give no opportunity to the devil. – Ephesians 4:26-27

There are a lot of benefits of forgiveness in the Bible. Forgiveness removes the barrier between God and us, allowing us to stand in His presence again. It re-establishes our ability to communicate with Him.

