Old-school activities for church services the congregation will enjoy

Looking to spice up your church services but don't know where to start? These old-school activities for church services are great because they provide fun and value to your congregation. They are ideal activities for church services. And the best part? They're mostly free or very cheap. So pick your favourites and add some fun to your next church service.

Red chapel on grassy field with trees. Photo: pexels.com, @dellamortphotography

Source: UGC

Here are some tried-and-true fun activities to do at church that your congregation will enjoy. Whether you use these at every service or only occasionally, they're sure to bring smiles and laughter to the people in your church.

Fun activities for church

The church should offer more than just a lecture on Sunday mornings. There are plenty of old-school ideas that people would love to do in church.

Some examples are having a time of singing and prayer, doing bible trivia, learning about what it means to be a Christian and how to pray, or playing games like bingo or cards. These are all ways that could make the church less boring and more enjoyable. Here are some other things the congregation can do:

Read aloud from favourites Bible stories

Memorize scripture together

Sing praise songs and worship songs

Play instruments together

Pray together in small groups

There are other creative church service ideas as well. Churches can have potluck dinners and bring their dish for fellowship afterwards. They can also offer childcare during the service so parents can participate, which will keep them returning because they know their kids are being taken care of while they're there. There is no reason to get bored at church with these simple activities.

What activities can youth do in church?

There are many things that youth can do at church. They can:

Lead worship

Read scriptures

Teach a class

Organize food drives and service projects

Rally up the troops and plan a social event

Have fun with friends

Organize community events

Youth have plenty of opportunities to get involved in their church life. No matter what activity they choose, the ultimate goal is to bring glory to God through living out their faith in practical ways.

Church activities examples for children

Children standing outside the church. Photo: pexels.com, @tkirkgoz

Source: UGC

Gather children together in a small group. If they're shy, they'll feel less intimidated in a group of other kids their age. Bring them into the meeting room before service starts and give them some colouring pages or activity sheets.

Have games on hand, such as a treasure hunt or drawing contest where they can earn prizes or an extra-special snack. If they're feeling chatty, this is also a good time to teach them about what you believe and how you worship God.

For example, try telling them how Jesus loved people enough to die on the cross for their sins so that they could live forever with Him in Heaven.

Outdoor church event ideas

Whether as part of a service, for a Sunday school program, or on its own, an outdoor event is a fun way to bring more life to your church. Here are some suggestions to help you get started:

Light up your venue with strings of lights

It can be done in preparation for the event by setting them up beforehand and adding extra strands during the event. You can also use the string lights in other areas that might not have electrical outlets available.

For example, they can be used to outline walkways or wrap around poles where food will be served. If there are trees near the entrance, they can be draped over branches to create a magical atmosphere. Another option is hanging them from structures such as buildings and bridges.

Set up activities

You can set up activities like face painting tables, kite flying stations, crafts and games for kids, carnival booths or inflatables. It's great for getting kids involved. For example, face painting stations should include paint pens, so participants don't have to worry about washing their hands afterwards.

You may also include string art because this is an excellent activity for all ages, especially children who may need help cutting out the shapes. Finally, decorate bags or boxes with tissue paper and crayons so everyone has something to take home after the event.

Having someone supervising these activities is important because they can quickly become chaotic if left unsupervised.

Create a craft area for people to work on projects while socializing

Let people know what materials will be provided and what supplies they'll need to bring. Then, give them ample time to prepare.

Ensure you provide enough space for all the items needed to complete each project. Have containers labelled so guests know which items go together? Provide instruction sheets detailing how each project is completed.

Eating together

Provide food like hot dogs, chips, fruit cups, bottled water and sodas. For dessert, offer freshly baked pies, fruit tarts or cookies cut into bite-size pieces wrapped individually with cellophane and tied with ribbon bows--the perfect accompaniment for an afternoon event.

Others include:

Ask volunteers to come dressed in old-fashioned clothing. It's always fun to see volunteers dressed differently than usual.

Play oldies music that gets people moving and singing along.

Church activities for adults

A woman raising her hands in the church. Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk

Source: UGC

Keep your old-school activities for the congregation fun and inclusive. Here are some interactive church service ideas for adults that you may want to consider:

Set up an arcade with games from all different eras. Challenge participants to play through as many rounds as they can in a set period.

Organize a lunch break activity with friendly competitions between teams.

Set up an app game on an overhead projector, like Battleship or Connect Four, where two players play against each other without speaking.

Play an intense round of Jenga at every small group meeting. Play a game of Twister while listening to praise music.

For Christmas

Have everyone sit in chairs and give them numbered balls to throw down onto their chair. If it lands on a number, then that person is out until there is one person left who has not been eliminated yet.

At Easter brunch

Have people sit in chairs facing one another and draw slips of paper out of a bowl. The first person draws their slip of paper out and reads it aloud to themselves before passing it to the next person sitting across from them.

When they finish reading it, the second person reads theirs aloud to themselves before passing it on. When the last person finishes reading theirs, they read what's written inside out loud, so everyone else knows what happens. Whoever's piece of paper says Easter Bunny wins a prize.

What are some good church activities?

There are many different ways you can be innovative in your church service. Some great things that are always a crowd pleaser are games, karaoke and children's participation.

Then, of course, you can't forget instrument-led praise and worship or sing along with a good song. Church members love seeing new faces, so encourage people to invite their friends they don't usually see.

How can I make my church more interesting?

Exciting and new ideas are great, but sometimes people want to keep things traditional. Keeping with tradition can be very rewarding as well. You can do many things to make your religious service more interesting without deviating from its core values.

Singing is a favourite way to worship God - there's nothing like having everyone in attendance singing together at the top of their lungs. Try playing music that everyone knows and loves.

Old-school activities are a great way to create new memories and have a good time. The members of the congregation will love these memorable events. If you're looking for some exciting ways to give your church services an update, start by adding in some fun old-school activities. You'll be glad you did.

READ ALSO: Types of courts in Nigeria and their functions explained

Legit.ng recently published an article about the types of courts in Nigeria and their functions. One of the three branches of the Nigerian government is the judiciary. According to the legislation, it is required to settle disagreements between people, governments, and business entities in their connections with one another inside or outside the nation.

In Nigeria, there are various courts, all of which are a component of the judiciary system. The courts are organized in a hierarchy, with those higher up being more superior than those lower down. These organizations' jurisdictions also vary.

Source: Legit.ng