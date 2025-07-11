The online spat between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin is heating up as the actress has come forward with more details

The actress had earlier shared a video of Lizzy speaking about her and asking the public to hold her responsible if anything happens to her family

In a new video, Iyabo expressed her displeasure, and Lizzy Anjorin has released another video to counter her

The online brouhaha between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin continues to draw attention online. Recently, Iyabo Ojo shared a lengthy video in response to Lizzy, who had called her out and accused her of threatening her family.

Iyabo, in the same vein, told her fans to hold Lizzy Anjorin responsible if anything happens to her, her man, her children, or any of her friends and family.

Fans mock Lizzy Ajorin as Iyabo Ojo roasts her in new video. Credit: @lizzyanjorinorigina, iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a new video, Iyabo Ojo posted more details, countering Lizzy Anjorin’s alleged lies against her. She said that Lizzy had claimed she insisted on calling her 'Aunty Iyabo.' Iyabo also called Lizzy a liar and manipulator, accusing her of saying anything just to gain public attention.

She referred to Lizzy as old and 'rubbish,' adding that they would never be friends.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo drags Lizzy Anjorin in fresh post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@afaze4real said:

"Madam, you dont need all this very soon. You'll become a grandma pls ur son inlaw and ur daughter shouldn't be watching this ....... Please ma let all this stop you are bigger than this."

@ojulewastudio said:

"😂😂😂 Queen mother for a reason .. love your smile , your joy is permanent ❤️."

@tofunmi.ayomide said:

"Aunty iyabo I'm coming from the werey page 😂😂😂 her comments section ehnn 😂😂😂😂😂."

@wowaccessorries said:

"You actually even hated it when I started calling you aunty."

Fans mock Lizzy Ajorin as Iyabo Ojo roasts her in new video. Credit: @lizzyanjorinorigina, iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

@olayeenkadairo said:

"Osheyyyyyyy. This is what I love to see, the smile on your face. Your joy is permanent. Your laughter is forever💕."

@isioma_yocambel said:

"You too fine na why she dey worry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂fine woman queen mother 🙌🙌🙌🙌God will always be with you 👏God will never leave and forsake you 👏."

@digitalfootballfusion said:

"So na because of Aunty she did all that?? Nah... She's not smart at all, I don't blame her sha, I blame social media Monetization, that's her source of income."

@hairsentro_ng said:

"Omooo, this celebrity life is not for the weak oo😂😂May God continue to strengthen and uphold."

@iam_vickiekingz said:

"I like you! I hate you! I wanna be you! That’s Liz’s problem."

@edingor_trainings said:

"Don't forgive her ooo.. Yall must go to court and she must bring all her evidence. Let's finish this case once and for all.. That woman Don craze."

Lizzy Anjorin brags about her husband's wealth

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin made headlines over her husband, Lateef Lawal, after her video went viral.

In the trending clip, the movie star was heard bragging about how her man is the richest celebrity husband around.

Lizzy’s video raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users after her post made the rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng