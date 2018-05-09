DHL tracking status meanings: What does each status mean?

This article is about one of the most popular international logistics companies. Learn DHL tracking status meanings and how to check the tracking statuses of your package.

DHL is a German company. It was established on 20 September 1969 to transport documents between San Francisco and Honolulu. DHL's headquarter offices are located in Bonn (Germany).

DHL tracking status meanings

DHL Nigeria's main office is on Isolo Expressway, New Airport Road Junction, Isolo, Lagos. You can track your DHL shipment via their website, mobile app, email, or phone. Visit DHL's official website, click “tracking,” and enter your DHL tracking number to see the shipment's status.

Below are the DHL express tracking statuses you should look for (some statuses appear in slightly different words depending on the country or region):

DHL tracking status Meaning Shipment information received / Item is pre-advised The shipping label has been printed on the parcel, and it is waiting for the DHL courier to pick it up. Shipment picked up A DHL driver has picked up your package. Into customs The package goes through customs. Customs status updated Customs have processed your parcel. Click on the tracking page's "further detail" link to see any relevant information about the customs process. Cleared customs The item went through customs. DHL needs further information from the importer You don't need to provide any further information or contact DHL. The status will clear automatically, or DHL will contact you via phone or email if they need information (on rare occasions). Shipment has been given a release by customs Customs have inspected your parcel and cleared it for delivery. Shipment on hold Your parcel is in a holding area with other parcels waiting to be moved to DHL's delivery network. You do not need to contact DHL because the parcel will be delivered on time. Unless there is an Adhoc exam or a stop by another regulatory authority, the shipment will proceed to delivery Your parcel has been cleared for delivery but can be interrupted if customs pull it out of the queue for further inspection (on rare occasions). Do not contact DHL because customs will clear the parcel shortly afterwards. Clearance processing complete Your package successfully passed the clearance process. Insert item into bag (Otb) The package was shipped outside the country. Departure to a country of destination The item is on its way to the destination country. With delivery courier / In transit / In progress The delivery courier is bringing the parcel to your address. Out for delivery / Arrived at delivery facility The package has arrived at the destination point. Arrived at overseas The item has arrived in your country. Arrived at sort facility Your package has arrived at the sorting facility of the first gate of your country. It will be checked and routed to your city destination. Arrival Scan The item has been scanned at a UPS facility. Poste Restante The package will wait at the destination post office until the addressee collects it. Exported to opened The package was returned to the origin country. Redirected The address was incorrect (the item should be redelivered). Unsuccessful delivery attempt There were some problems with the delivery (There should be additional information about the problem). Returned back to sender There can be different reasons for returning.

What is a DHL tracking number?

A string of numbers and letters that identify a package for domestic and international shipping. You receive an email confirmation or notification with your tracking number via email.

What does it mean when a package is in transit DHL?

Your package is on its way to your destination. It could take time to arrive in the destination country due to the distance and transit time of the selected service.

What does departed from facility mean?

The package has left the last sorting facility and is sent to a station responsible for delivery.

Why is my DHL tracking not updating?

You should see tracking events within 24-48 hours. If DHL tracking information has not been updated since its arrival, DHL might have handed your package to your local postal provider for the final delivery.

Why my shipment is on hold DHL?

Events beyond DHL's control, like weather, and local disruptions like public holidays, strikes or customs, can delay deliveries.

Does DHL tell you when it's out for delivery?

You will receive a "You're next" notification when the driver is one stop away, about 5-15 minutes before the delivery. A link on the DHL tracking page allows you to enable this service.

What is DHL tracking customs status updated?

If your shipment shows "Customs status updated," customs inspected your parcel and cleared it for delivery.

Does DHL Global mail use USPS?

DHL global mail tracking works in over 50 countries. The delivery is made by your national postal service. DHL eCommerce takes 4-8 days, plus additional processing and transit time within your country. Upon arrival, DHL hands the package to the local postal service. The local postal delivery varies by country. People in the United States use USPS.

These DHL tracking status meanings will help you when receiving a parcel. If you receive any incomprehensible message, don't hesitate to contact your local DHL service centre for further clarification.

