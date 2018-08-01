How to use NIMC tracking ID 2022: Complete guide to the portal

Advancement in technology has changed how government services are provided. Today, many services are available online. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) regulates matters of national identity in Nigeria. If you recently applied for your national identification card, you should use the NIMC tracking ID portal to check if it is ready.

The NIMC logo. Photo: @NIMC

Source: UGC

Through the NIMC tracking ID, a Nigerian citizen can check if their ID card is ready. NIMC is tasked with enrolment and issuance of national e-ID cards, identity verification, and data authentication.

How to use the NIMC tracking ID portal in 2022

If you have recently applied for a national identity card, you can use the NIN tracking ID portal to check the status.

How to check my NIMC details online

Follow the steps below to check the status of your application.

Have a smartphone or computer and ensure it is connected to the internet.

Open your browser and go to the official NIMC website.

Scroll to the card issuance page.

Check the status of your card on the link near the bottom of the page.

Enter your credentials, including your first and last names and NIMC tracking ID.

Click the Check Now button. Information regarding your e-ID status will be displayed on the screen. You can visit the nearest activation centre to collect your ID if the system shows it is ready.

A person using a laptop to browse. Photo: unsplash.com, @dadaben

Source: UGC

NIN tracking number in Nigeria

If you wondered how to track your NIN number in 2022, fret not. NIN means National Identification Number, which is given to all Nigerians. Follow the simple steps below to complete the process.

Dial the NIN tracking number on your phone, i.e. *346#.

A list of options is displayed on your device's screen.

Select NIN Retrieval from the list.

from the list. Your NIN will be displayed on the screen. Copy and store it safely.

NB: This service is available on Glo, MTN, Airtel, and 9mobile. It costs ₦20 to retrieve your number.

How to check your NIN with a tracking ID

If you are wondering how to get your NIN using a tracking ID, you should know that it is not possible. The best way to retrieve your NIN is by dialling *346# on your phone and following the prompts.

A person using the phone with a laptop next to them. Photo: unsplash.com, @Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

Source: UGC

What is National Identification Number (NIN)?

NIN is an 11-digit number assigned to all Nigerian citizens and legal residents for identification purposes.

How do I find my NIN using my tracking ID?

You cannot find your NIN using your tracking ID. Instead, you should retrieve it using the USSD code *346# on 9Mobile, Glo, MTN, and Airtel.

Can I check my NIN information online?

You can check if your National Identity Number (NIN) card is ready by visiting the National Identity Management Commission website.

What does tracking ID mean in NIN?

The tracking ID is the number you get on the slip issued after you apply for a national identification card. You use it to track the status of your ID.

How do I know if my national identity card is ready?

You can check whether your card is ready by visiting the National Identity Management Commission website. Scroll down to the issuance page to confirm the status of your application.

How can I check my NIMC details online?

You can check the details using the NIMC tracking ID portal, which is pretty easy to use. Visit the portal using your laptop or smartphone to check the status of your ID within a minute or less.

You can use your NIMC tracking ID to check the status of your ID after application. This service is available on the NIMC website.

