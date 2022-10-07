Many electricity consumers in Nigeria have confirmed improvement in power supply in the recent times

According to them, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be appreciated for the improvement

Recall that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced a ‘service reflect tariff’, which classified consumers

Nigerians have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over the improvement in electricity supply. According to different commentators, electricity supply in the country has been on an upward trend in recent times.

Recall that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in 2020 introduced a ‘service reflect tariff’, which classified consumers into bands A, B, C, D and E.

The initiative seeks to address load rejection from distribution companies (DisCos), which could lead to grid collapse if left unaddressed.

Electricity consumers have confirmed improvement in power supply. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

According to the service reflective tariff groupings, band A enjoys an average of 20 hours per day; band B, 16 hours; and band C, 12 hours, while bands D and E receive a minimum of only eight and four hours daily.

Fatoki Taiye Timmy, a Facebook user who confirmed that electricity has improved said that despite the fact of this improvement, some people will not acknowledge this,

"Electricity supply is better, but #ShildrenOfAnger are pretending as if nothing is happening. Few of them are even saying it's because of the rainy season. But if the power becomes epileptic, they will be the first to spread the bad news and added rumours."

Another social media user, David Amabra also confirmed the improvement when he wrote on Facebook:

"The public electricity supply within my neighborhood has tremendously improved, however it can only get better. Kudos."

Also, Taibat Towoboade who lives in Ikodoru, Lagos state, explained that they now enjoy 23 hours of uninterrupted power supply in her house daily, which usually was around 15 hours of interrupted supply.

She added:

“Usually, I would be worried to charge my gadgets and appliances, but lately, I do not have to worry about that, as it is almost certain that there will be light, and would only go off for 1 hour during the day."

