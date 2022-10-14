The Dangote refinery is nearly complete, which might mean the end of Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel

As the refinery prepares to begin operations, a new job recruitment page for Nigerians has been launched

The job also includes free accommodation for 20,000 employees, and images of the work and housing have surfaced online

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that the Dangote refinery, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is 95 percent complete.

NMDPRA announced this on Twitter as officials from Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals presented their work plan for 2022/2023.

Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, emphasized the refinery's importance to the country while ensuring of required support to achieve a prompt completion and start-up of operations.

Works ongoing at Dangote refinery but almost ready Credit:NMDPRA

Source: Twitter

Punch reports that NMDPRA offiicals during the visit expressed optimism that the refinery will significantly help strengthen the Nigerian naira once it is fully operational.

They also noted that the Dangote refinery will be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

Pictures of refinery emerge online

Pictures of work done on the refinery have emerged online, and a job application portal for qualified Nigerians to submit their credentials.

According to a post shared by @oivenews:

"What is left is that contractors are currently working on electrical units, insulation and testing to round up construction for production to begin.

Employment opportunity at Dangote

For Nigerians looking to work for Dangote successful applicant will get temporary accommodation for 20,000 workers.

