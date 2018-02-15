How to report someone to EFCC? Step-by-step guide for 2022

Can you help Nigeria in fighting against corruption and other economic crimes? The increased incidents of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria led to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Through this commission, members of the public can report criminals for investigation. Learn how to report someone to EFCC today.

The EFCC headquarters.

Knowing how to report someone to EFCC is the responsibility of every upright and honest Nigerian citizen. You can contact the commission to report crimes such as money laundering, advance fee fraud, corruption, and intellectual property crime.

How to report someone to EFCC in 2022

If you know someone who has committed an economic or financial crime, you should report them to the relevant authorities. Read on to learn how to report fraud to EFCC today.

How to report to EFCC

Do you wish to learn how to report a case to EFCC? If so, follow the steps below to file a report.

Online petition via the EagleEye website

If you have been wondering how to report a scammer to EFCC, you should know there are multiple options. You can use the EagleEye website, which is the best option for Nigerians living outside the country. Follow the steps below to use the site.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the EagleEye website.

Go to the Report Case Form.

Fill in the required details. Section A requires the Case Details, Section B is for Report Details, and Section C contains the Informant's Details. If you wish to remain anonymous, you should skip Section C.

Click Submit to complete the process.

Using the EagleEye App

Have you been wondering how to report a scammer's bank account in Nigeria in 2022? Besides the EagleEye website, you can use the EagleEye App.

Open the App store on your smartphone.

Download and install the EagleEye App.

Launch the app and click Next .

. Click Report Case/Incidence .

. Allow the app to access photos and media files on your smartphone to enable you to upload files to back up your petition, if necessary.

Follow the prompts, ensuring you enter the correct details. If you wish to remain anonymous, do not enter your personal details.

Click Submit to complete the process.

A young man using a laptop.

Social media submissions

Social media is a powerful tool in present-day Nigeria. You can report economic and financial crimes on social media. The official pages for the EFCC are listed below. You can send a direct message to these accounts.

Sending a letter to EFCC

An alternative method is writing a letter to the commission. Below is how to write a complaint letter to EFCC. The format resembles that of an official letter.

Your address (skip if you wish to remain anonymous)

Date

The Executive Chairman,

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,

5, Fomella Street,

Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,

Wuse 2, Abuja.

RE: Request for an Investigation into the Financial Activities of YYY

I hereby petition for an investigation into how the Chairman of YYY spent the Federal allocation for the month of December 2022.

The federal allocation for the aforementioned month was ₦100,000,000. The amount appears to have been spent on luxurious travel and other unrelated uses instead of community development.

I have enclosed receipts from the procurement unit.

Yours sincerely,

(insert signature)

Your name

A fountain pen on a grey table with a bloom blossom.

How to contact EFCC

If you wish to contact the commission, use the contact details below. You can also use the official social media pages listed above.

Hotlines: +2348093322644/ +234 (9) 904 4751

+2348093322644/ +234 (9) 904 4751 Email address: dia@efcc.gov.ng

dia@efcc.gov.ng Headquarters: Plot 301/302, Research and Institutions District, Abuja

Plot 301/302, Research and Institutions District, Abuja Abuja Command: No. 5, Fomella Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja

No. 5, Fomella Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja Lagos Command: No. 15A, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

No. 15A, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos Port Harcourt Command: 6A Olumeni Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

6A Olumeni Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Enugu Command: Plot 106 Federal Government Collage Road, Independence Layout, Enugu

Plot 106 Federal Government Collage Road, Independence Layout, Enugu Kano Command: No 2 Hajj Camp Road, Kano

No 2 Hajj Camp Road, Kano Gombe Command: No. 4 EFCC Street, New G.R.A, Gombe

No. 4 EFCC Street, New G.R.A, Gombe Ibadan Command: 16 A, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo

16 A, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo Kaduna: No. 4 Wurno Road, Badarawa, Kaduna

No. 4 Wurno Road, Badarawa, Kaduna Maiduguri Command: Plot No. 80 Babashehu Lami Street, Opposite Ekanemi College, Tatun Wada Layout, Borno

Plot No. 80 Babashehu Lami Street, Opposite Ekanemi College, Tatun Wada Layout, Borno Benin Command: No. 1 High Court Road, GRA, Benin

No. 1 High Court Road, GRA, Benin Uyo Command: No 3 Akparawa Crescent, Off Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lane), Ewet Housing, Uyo, Akwa Ibom

No 3 Akparawa Crescent, Off Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lane), Ewet Housing, Uyo, Akwa Ibom Sokoto Command: No 7, Super Quarters Rd, off Sama Rd, Sokoto

No 7, Super Quarters Rd, off Sama Rd, Sokoto Ilorin Command: No 1 Catchment close, off forest road, GRA, Kwara

No 1 Catchment close, off forest road, GRA, Kwara Markudi Command: Plot 193, Gondu Aluor Rd, Old GRA, Markud, Benue

How long does it take EFCC to approve a petition after submission?

It is challenging to give an exact timeline within which your petition will be approved. After submission, remain patient and wait for the outcome.

Where are EFCC offices located in Nigeria?

The headquarters are located in Plot 301/302, Research and Institutions District, Abuja. The commission also has multiple command centres distributed across the country.

How do I report someone to EFCC?

You can report someone using the EagleEye App, EagleEye website, or send a letter to EFCC. You can also send a message via the official social media pages.

What crime does EFCC fight?

The commission incidents of economic and financial crimes. Examples are corruption, money laundering, advance fee fraud, and intellectual property crime.

If you have wondered how to report someone to EFCC, we have given you the alternatives to use. You can report money laundering, advance fee fraud, corruption, and intellectual property crimes to this commission.

