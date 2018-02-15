How to report someone to EFCC? Step-by-step guide for 2022
Can you help Nigeria in fighting against corruption and other economic crimes? The increased incidents of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria led to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Through this commission, members of the public can report criminals for investigation. Learn how to report someone to EFCC today.
Knowing how to report someone to EFCC is the responsibility of every upright and honest Nigerian citizen. You can contact the commission to report crimes such as money laundering, advance fee fraud, corruption, and intellectual property crime.
How to report someone to EFCC in 2022
If you know someone who has committed an economic or financial crime, you should report them to the relevant authorities. Read on to learn how to report fraud to EFCC today.
How to report to EFCC
Do you wish to learn how to report a case to EFCC? If so, follow the steps below to file a report.
Online petition via the EagleEye website
If you have been wondering how to report a scammer to EFCC, you should know there are multiple options. You can use the EagleEye website, which is the best option for Nigerians living outside the country. Follow the steps below to use the site.
- On an internet-enabled device, visit the EagleEye website.
- Go to the Report Case Form.
- Fill in the required details. Section A requires the Case Details, Section B is for Report Details, and Section C contains the Informant's Details. If you wish to remain anonymous, you should skip Section C.
- Click Submit to complete the process.
Using the EagleEye App
Have you been wondering how to report a scammer's bank account in Nigeria in 2022? Besides the EagleEye website, you can use the EagleEye App.
- Open the App store on your smartphone.
- Download and install the EagleEye App.
- Launch the app and click Next.
- Click Report Case/Incidence.
- Allow the app to access photos and media files on your smartphone to enable you to upload files to back up your petition, if necessary.
- Follow the prompts, ensuring you enter the correct details. If you wish to remain anonymous, do not enter your personal details.
- Click Submit to complete the process.
Social media submissions
Social media is a powerful tool in present-day Nigeria. You can report economic and financial crimes on social media. The official pages for the EFCC are listed below. You can send a direct message to these accounts.
- Twitter: @officialEFCC
- Facebook: @Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
- Instagram: @officialefcc
- EFCC WhatsApp number: 0809 332 2644
Sending a letter to EFCC
An alternative method is writing a letter to the commission. Below is how to write a complaint letter to EFCC. The format resembles that of an official letter.
Your address (skip if you wish to remain anonymous)
Date
The Executive Chairman,
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,
5, Fomella Street,
Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,
Wuse 2, Abuja.
RE: Request for an Investigation into the Financial Activities of YYY
I hereby petition for an investigation into how the Chairman of YYY spent the Federal allocation for the month of December 2022.
The federal allocation for the aforementioned month was ₦100,000,000. The amount appears to have been spent on luxurious travel and other unrelated uses instead of community development.
I have enclosed receipts from the procurement unit.
Yours sincerely,
(insert signature)
Your name
How to contact EFCC
If you wish to contact the commission, use the contact details below. You can also use the official social media pages listed above.
- Hotlines: +2348093322644/ +234 (9) 904 4751
- Email address: dia@efcc.gov.ng
- Headquarters: Plot 301/302, Research and Institutions District, Abuja
- Abuja Command: No. 5, Fomella Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja
- Lagos Command: No. 15A, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
- Port Harcourt Command: 6A Olumeni Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
- Enugu Command: Plot 106 Federal Government Collage Road, Independence Layout, Enugu
- Kano Command: No 2 Hajj Camp Road, Kano
- Gombe Command: No. 4 EFCC Street, New G.R.A, Gombe
- Ibadan Command: 16 A, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo
- Kaduna: No. 4 Wurno Road, Badarawa, Kaduna
- Maiduguri Command: Plot No. 80 Babashehu Lami Street, Opposite Ekanemi College, Tatun Wada Layout, Borno
- Benin Command: No. 1 High Court Road, GRA, Benin
- Uyo Command: No 3 Akparawa Crescent, Off Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lane), Ewet Housing, Uyo, Akwa Ibom
- Sokoto Command: No 7, Super Quarters Rd, off Sama Rd, Sokoto
- Ilorin Command: No 1 Catchment close, off forest road, GRA, Kwara
- Markudi Command: Plot 193, Gondu Aluor Rd, Old GRA, Markud, Benue
How long does it take EFCC to approve a petition after submission?
It is challenging to give an exact timeline within which your petition will be approved. After submission, remain patient and wait for the outcome.
Where are EFCC offices located in Nigeria?
The headquarters are located in Plot 301/302, Research and Institutions District, Abuja. The commission also has multiple command centres distributed across the country.
How do I report someone to EFCC?
You can report someone using the EagleEye App, EagleEye website, or send a letter to EFCC. You can also send a message via the official social media pages.
What crime does EFCC fight?
The commission incidents of economic and financial crimes. Examples are corruption, money laundering, advance fee fraud, and intellectual property crime.
If you have wondered how to report someone to EFCC, we have given you the alternatives to use. You can report money laundering, advance fee fraud, corruption, and intellectual property crimes to this commission.
