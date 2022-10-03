Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay over N544m to pay US govt for failing to disclose a payment she received for promoting cryptocurrency

She has also committed to refrain from promoting crypto assets for three years and to help with an ongoing inquiry

The Nigerian presidency has reacted to the news of Kardashian court case and subsequent fine

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, was fined $1.26 million for sharing a cryptocurrency advert on her Instagram page.

Her offence is that she refused to disclose the amount she was paid for the promotion.

The United States Security and Exchange Commission charged the SKIMS founder to court after she promoted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on her social media platform, BBC reports.

According to the SEC, Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security offered by EthereumMax.

While the case is still ongoing, Kardashian has agreed to settle out of court.

According to The Punch, she decided to pay the fee to avoid a long legal battle and allow her to go forward with her numerous business endeavors.

Nigeria presidency reacts

The news of Kardashian caught the attention of the Nigerian presidency which has been quite resolute against cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria.

Reacting to the post, Special Assistant to President Muhammdu Buhari on Digital & New Media said:

"Imagine if Nigeria were to do this… just imagine… no need to say anything. Just imagine…"

