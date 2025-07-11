Victor Osimhen’s transfer saga continues with uncertainty over his next move after Napoli’s latest stand

Galatasaray’s €70m bid for the Super Eagles striker has been officially rejected by the Serie A champions

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis insists on a €75m guaranteed fee or no deal for Galatasaray

The long-running transfer saga surrounding Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has taken another dramatic turn, as Napoli have rejected a new formal offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray reportedly submitted a bid of €70 million on Thursday, complete with bank documents to prove payment guarantees.

Napoli have reportedly rejected Galatasaray's latest bid for Victor Osimhen. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

However, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter), disclosing that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis declined the offer, insisting that the club will not part ways with Osimhen for less than €75 million guaranteed.

This latest rejection has thrown more uncertainty into Osimhen’s future, with time ticking away in the summer transfer window.

Despite consistent interest from top European clubs, Napoli’s high asking price has kept the Nigerian star tied to the Serie A champions, for now.

De Laurentiis stands firm on €75m price tag

Known for his tough negotiation tactics, Napoli president De Laurentiis has once again proven difficult to bargain with.

While Galatasaray’s offer was substantial and included payment guarantees, it still fell short of the president’s minimum valuation of €75 million, Score Nigeria reported.

For De Laurentiis, this is not just business; it is about value.

The 25-year-old forward, who spent last season with Galatasaray, was instrumental for the Istanbul giants as they claimed the Super Lig and Turkish Cup, netting 37 goals in all competitions.

With Osimhen still under contract, Napoli feels no pressure to sell the Super Eagles striker unless their exact demands are met.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, were reportedly hopeful that the financial structure of their deal would be enough to persuade Napoli. That hope has now been dashed.

What next for Osimhen?

With Napoli holding firm and clubs hesitating at the €75m mark, Osimhen’s future remains up in the air.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last season and led the Turkish club to win the league and cup double. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

While he has not publicly commented on the situation in recent days, sources suggest he is open to joining Galatasaray permanently after excelling with the Turkish giants last season.

The Nigerian international has also been linked with clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia in the past, but none have made concrete moves in recent weeks.

As the transfer window enters its crucial final stages, Osimhen may have to prepare for another season at Napoli, unless Galatasaray steps up to meet De Laurentiis’ steep asking price.

Man United back out of Osimhen deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football transfer expert Romano Fabrizio has disclosed that Manchester United are no longer interested in Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year earns €12 million net annually, but Galatasaray are prepared to offer €16 million net per season, a figure that would make him one of Europe’s highest-paid players.

Manchester United are hesitant to match these figures as it would disrupt their current wage structure.

Source: Legit.ng