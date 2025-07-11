A Nigerian woman in Italy shared why she hasn't brought her husband abroad despite being married for 30 years

A Nigerian woman, based in Italy, shared why she didn’t bring her husband abroad.

She stated that they had been married for 30 years, and the last time she saw him was 3 years ago.

The woman made this known in an interview shared by @itdbackup on TikTok.

According to the woman, who is a grandmother, she and her husband communicate through phone calls.

She stated that she didn’t want to bring her husband abroad because he was a flirt.

Her words:

“Maybe if I carry my husband her, maybe him for don run, cause my husband is a flirter… Even if him no marry oyinbo, another black. My husband is a flirter because he’s a traditional man… Make him dey house dey patch him life, me sef dey patch my own.”

She added that she had never cheated on her husband since she came abroad.

“It’s my life. All women are not the same.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman leaves husband in Nigeria

23rd April said:

"Wow she know the man is a womanizer so no need to bring him, very smart of her. Let him come abroad himself."

blessingokpor296 said:

"she never cheat since three years and she dey live in Italy ooooo. papa giro no day carry her ???abegi."

Rachael Michael Nnanyereozo said:

"Lol.. I cannot be married and my husband and I would live in different countries and not see each other for years. That one is not married. I rather be single and be enjoying s£x. How can I be s£x starved as a married woman?"

@safeutensils15 said:

"I like dis woman. it normal to leave ur wife in Nigeria nd d husband abroad, but wen revise is d case it no longer normal abi."

@uto nwa said:

"Men wey dey stay 7 yrs without seeing there wife nko .. she say 3 yrs u dey shout cus na she dey abroad and not the man."

@geeobiukwu said:

"Her husband is a flirter n that's why she doesn't want him to join her. That means let him freely live while she freely live hers too."

