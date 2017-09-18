How to block a number from calling you on MTN, Glo, Aritel, 9mobile

Discover how to block a number from calling you on MTN, Glo, Airtel, or the 9mobile network. It might be an ex-lover you swore to want to speak to ever again, a gossip friend, advertisement agencies, someone who is romantically obsessed with you, people who never return the money and things they borrow from you, etc.

An illustration of an incoming phone call. Photo: pixabay.com, @pinwhalestock (modified by author)

You can block numbers from calling and texting you, regardless of the network you or the other person uses. For example, use your phone settings to block a number on MTN, Glo, Airtel, or 9mobile network. Calls from blocked numbers go to voicemail, and text messages from blocked numbers go to the undelivered section.

How to block a number from calling you

If you block a person, they will not be able to call, text, or FaceTime you. Therefore, learn how to block a number on MTN, Glo, Airtel, or the 9mobile network to stop those pesky callers from disturbing your peace of mind.

1. How do you block an MTN number from calling you?

You should learn how to blacklist a number on MTN using the MTN blacklist code. It will help you to prevent annoying calls from ruining your day.

Dial *35*0000*Nigerian phone number# (e.g. *35*0000*08123456789# ) and click SEND.

(e.g. *35*0000*08123456789# ) and click Dial *35*0000# and click SEND to unblock all Nigerian phone numbers.

and click to unblock all Nigerian phone numbers. Dial *351*international phone number# to block international numbers.

The advantage of blocking a number at the carrier level is that the blocked phone numbers cannot contact you if you change your phone or swap SIM cards. You can also use the code to block a number from calling, regardless of the network you or they are using.

Your network might charge you a small fee for this service. Additionally, the Calls and SMS blocking code might vary with the network provider. Therefore, contact your network's customer care agents for more inquiries about blocking terms, conditions, and fees.

A woman receiving an upsetting video call. Photo: pexels.com, @Alex Green

2. How to block a number on Android

Calls and messages are the best ways to check on people and get prompt real-time responses to questions and information. Some people, however, abuse them.

How to block a number on Android using the Phone app

Follow these simple steps to block a number from calling you regardless of the network you or they use. It can be MTN, Telcom, Glo, Airtel, or 9mobile:

Open the Phone app .

. Click on the Menu icon (three dots in the top right corner).

icon (three dots in the top right corner). Click Call Settings from the drop-down menu.

from the drop-down menu. Click on Block numbers .

. Tap the plus sign on the top right to add the number you wish to block.

on the top right to add the number you wish to block. Click the New Number pop-up and choose a number from your contacts list or call logs. Alternatively, type the phone number.

pop-up and choose a number from your contacts list or call logs. Alternatively, type the phone number. Click Block.

How to block a number on Android using the contact list

You can stop aggravating texts or calls by learning how to block an MTN number or a phone number from any other network through the contacts list:

Open your phone’s Contact list .

. Click on the contact you want to block.

Tap the three-dotted menu button.

button. Tap Block from the list of options.

Some devices label the block option as Block number, Add to Block list, or Add to Blacklist.

A man talking on the phone with a serious face. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

How to block a number on Android using the messages app

If you want to block a number from texting you, follow these guidelines:

Open the Messages app.

app. Open the conversation with the number you want to block.

Click the More icon.

icon. Select Block number.

3. How to block a number on iOS

Learn how to block number from calling your iOS phone by following these steps:

Open the Recents list on your phone.

list on your phone. Click I (Information icon) on the number you want to block.

(Information icon) on the number you want to block. Scroll down until you find the Block this Caller button.

button. Tap the button to block the number.

If you want to block someone who is already on your contact list, do this:

Open Settings and click Phone .

and click . Tap Call Blocking & Identification .

. Choose the number from your contact list and block it.

An illustration of an incoming phone call. Photo: pixabay.com, @mohammed_hassan (modified by author)

4. How to block a number on a Windows phone

You can easily block someone on a Windows phone. Follow these steps:

Go to the Phone app

app Choose the number you want to block

Press on it for a few seconds

Click Block from the options that appear.

You can also activate the phone's blocking function using these steps:

Go to Settings .

. Click on the Call+SMS filter.

filter. Change the Block Calls option from off to on.

option from off to on. The phone will be able to block calls after you turn on the Block Calls option.

Blocking a phone number using your phone's settings varies with the device type, operating system's version, model, phone user interface, manufacturer, etc. Therefore, take your time to understand how your phone works; it will be easy for you to block and unblock contacts.

How do you block a specific number from calling you?

If you are stuck on how to use your phone's in-built call or SMS blocking features, install third-party blacklisting apps from Google PlayStore or AppStore. Some of the best call and SMS blocking apps for your Android smartphones are:

Truecaller

Mr Number

Calls Blacklist

Should I Answer?

Call Blocker

A woman yelling at the phone. Photo: unsplash.com, @Chris McIntosh

How do I stop incoming calls from a particular number without blocking?

You can stop incoming calls from a particular phone number without blocking using these options:

Go to your smartphone's settings.

Tap on the Sound feature.

feature. Select the option Do not disturb.

Click on the call .

. Select Do Not Allow Any Calls from the pop-up menu.

Please note that your phone might have a different procedure. You can also stop incoming calls by turning on your phone's Airplane/Flight Mode or activating the voice mail feature on your phone.

Instead of stopping incoming calls, use your network's call diverting codes to allow forward calls to one of your other phone numbers or your network's call waiting and holding codes to put calls on hold as you can receive a new incoming call or make a new outgoing call.

The best way to learn how to block a number from calling you is by familiarizing yourself with all features on your phone. You should also contact your network's customer care agents to learn more about their call and SMS blocking services.

