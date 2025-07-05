Victor Osimhen is close to deciding his future ahead of his permanent exit from Napoli this summer

Napoli have ordered him to resume for a pre-season medical check on July 14 unless he joins a new club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued the latest update on the striker’s future and the clubs interested

Victor Osimhen is close to deciding his future as he is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer, and three clubs have shown concrete interest in the striker.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after Napoli botched his proposed transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli last summer.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea were also in for him, proposed a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, whom Napoli wanted, but the striker rejected the deal.

He had a successful loan spell at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists and helping the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup.

His performances have retained his spot as one of the best strikers in European football, with many top clubs still interested in his signature this summer.

Romano’s update on Osimhen's future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the Nigerian forward, particularly dismissing the reports that Manchester United have concrete negotiations with the player.

The striker is in a race to sign for a new club before July 14 or face the awkwardness of returning to Napoli for pre-season medical checks.

Romano confirmed that at the moment, there is still no breakthrough in the transfer saga, and he doesn't expect anything will happen in the upcoming hours.

“I keep receiving many questions from Manchester United fans, but at the moment, I am not aware of concrete negotiations between Manchester United and Napoli for Victor Osimhen,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“Remember that the player has a release clause of 75 million euros. At the moment, Al-Hilal from Saudi, and Galatasaray, where the player was on loan last season, keep working on a deal to get Victor Osimhen.

He confirmed that Galatasaray’s salary proposal is different from Al-Hilal's, but both clubs are in negotiations to get it done, while Italian giants Juventus have joined the race in recent weeks.

“Let's see what's going to happen there because Juventus called in the recent weeks for Osimhen, but at the moment, Galatasaray and Al-Hilal are pushing to make the deal happen,” he concluded.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The striker reportedly favours signing for a top European club, hence rejecting multiple offers from Al-Hilal, reportedly worth up to €45 million salary per season.

According to Goal, most of Europe's top clubs have taken a back seat for reasons bordering on not needing his profile or being unwilling to meet his wage demands.

Galatasaray target Osimhen’s alternative

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have targeted Super Eagles star Victor Boniface as a potential alternative, if they fail to land his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

The Bayer Leverkusen star could leave the German club after new manager Erik ten Hag arrived, having had an unsuccessful attempt to move to Saudi Arabia in January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng