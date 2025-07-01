Nigerians have been given a new topic to talk about after a photo of VeryDarkMan with Sam and Naira Marley surfaced on social media

Recall that the critic had shared a photo with the duo, offering the sum of N10 million to anyone with or clips from the alleged bullying incident

Focus has, however, swiftly shifted to the reason VDM was hanging out with Naira Marley and Sam Larry in the first place

Martins Vincent Otse, a popular Nigerian critic and online activist, has sparked a lot of tension online in the last couple of days. It is worthy of mention that it all began after the critic had an interview session with Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry.

Sam Larry had been tagged with bullying the late singer Mohbad while he was alive. Apparently, there is a viral video from a music clip shoot to that effect, sparking more outrage among fans.

In a fresh post, VDM posted a photo, flanked by both men, with a caption offering the sum of N10 million to anyone who could provide him with more videos from the chaotic scene. However, many have focused their attention on the photo itself and are curious as to why VDM was hanging out with them.

How Nigerians reacted to pic of VDM with Sam, Naira

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@velos_beautyspa said:

"Mchewww this vdm works for kingdom of confusion, vdm u are now an agent sent to destroy and confuse humanity , u not a transperent man anymore , u are now corrupt😢😢😢😢."

@prima_donnar said:

"Taking pictures with people that bullied Mohbad and screaming ‘Justice for Mohbad’ is just wild."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Thank God people are now seeing his true nature."

@sis_miracle said:

"Anywhere Belle face, if you insult me na your parents you insult."

@dayzz_6 said:

"See as Sam larry be like ritualist 😂."

@seamles_ty said:

"Anybody when support samlary and VDM na so God go off una light when una wan begin shine."

@princessiby said:

"Are these not the yaba left patients dt escaped on Sunday? Abeg help us hold them down if you see them wandering around. Nurse Titiiiiiii, see your patients ooooooo."

@iamk.win1 said:

"I stand with VDM till I die, Una go cry, hater of VDM."

@fellybraid said:

"No wonder they bring up DNA matter to cover up."

Fans dig up clips of Mohbad's injuries

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users have dug up evidence against Sam Larry following VeryDarkMan’s viral interview with him.

A video made available on social media captured the moment the late singer, Mohbad, displayed his scars.

The clip ignited an uproar online, as VeryDarkMan was accused of making certain moves concerning the case.

