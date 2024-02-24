Deliberations are ongoing in Abuja between ECOWAS leaders on the possibilities of easing the sanctions placed on Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali

Reports have confirmed that Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading the discussion

This meeting is on the heels of all three nations notifying the sub-regional body that it would form its confederation

State House, Abuja - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, is spearheading discussions aimed at potentially easing sanctions imposed on military-led member states, including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), headquartered in Abuja, comprises 15 countries and has existed for nearly five decades.

In late January, the military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger declared that they were pulling out of an alliance due to what they described as "unlawful sanctions" that were negatively impacting their citizens.

They further claimed that the organisation had become influenced by foreign governments whose priorities did not align with them.

In July 2023, the regional group endorsed halting all trade and financial dealings between ECOWAS Member States and Niger.

The sanctions

This included freezing energy and other service transactions. Additionally, assets belonging to the Republic of Niger in the Aqua Central Bank and state-owned enterprises in commercial banks were frozen.

Similar measures were taken when Mali and Burkina-Faso transitioned to military governance.

Despite ECOWAS' requirement for member states to give a year's notice before withdrawing, the junta announced their secession without delay. This marks the first exit since Mauritania left in December 2000, almost 24 years ago.

On February 15, ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic revealed intentions to form a confederation.

ECOWAS states that these countries have not officially withdrawn from the organisation.

