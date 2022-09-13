Velvet dates back to the 14th century and, seven centuries later, is yet to go out of style. It is smooth, soft and warm and carries an air of luxury. Paired with the exquisite taste and creativity of African fashion designers, it is a statement of true elegance. The latest Nigerian velvet gown styles are versatile yet classy and just the thing every wardrobe needs.

Photo: @silverlineclothings, @fashion_barr77, @naomi_vogue, @officialrota_stitches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Whether you are preparing for your wedding or walking down the red carpet, you can’t go wrong with velvet. Prepare to make a statement with these velvet gown styles that will have all eyes on you.

Latest Nigerian velvet gown styles that will stun the onlookers

The soft fabric makes your clothes feel like a warm hug. Additionally, it is easy to customise, and combining it with other materials like lace and sequins makes it more classy. This fabric works perfectly for various occasions.

Long velvet gown styles

Photo: @gregjonez, @abfutregdesignjourney, @officialrota_stitches, @ajulesclothing_, @horlcouture, @olatemilode_stitches, @daronksstitches, @the_enniepearl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Long velvet gowns are popular globally because they exude royalty. Floor-length garments are perfect for dinners and red carpet events. The length of the dress gives you ample space to play around with the fabric and add more details for that extra oomph.

The perfect long dress will accentuate your figure and flaunt your curves. You can be modest with a floor-length dress. Alternatively, you can make your outfit a little more flirtatious by adding a split, going as high as you feel comfortable. Whatever the occasion, you will steal the spotlight with these long velvet gown styles.

Midi velvet gown styles

Photo: @selectastyle, @official_jadestyles, @izoyafashion, @curvygirlfashion_, @plussizefashionnaija, @_perfectfits.ng, @sherlyshanegh, @sherlyshanegh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Midi gowns may not be very common or popular, but that does not mean they cannot be fun. The mid-calf length is safe and modest and works for occasions when you don’t need to be very flashy. Such gowns are perfect for church and private celebrations and accentuate the curves of plus-size women.

Short velvet gown styles

Photo: @meera_stitches, @_frankies_couture_, @unique_hadassah_stitches, @naomi_vogue, @porshher, @plussizefashionnaija, @plussizefashionnaija, @plussizefashionnaija on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Just like short Ankara designs, short velvet gowns are exciting and flirty and let you show off your legs. They are perfect for parties where you intend to be up to no good, like a girl’s night out or your graduation party. From short dresses with long trails to backless gowns, these short velvet gown styles are anything but boring.

Sequin velvet gown styles

Photo: @tripledr.merchant, @rubies_closet_, @lace_n_slay, @klalaphotography, @modellaserah, @lpfabrics, @amabelfabrics_accessories, @csfabrics on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Not only is velvet a great material on its own, but it also works well in combination with other materials. Adding some sequins is one of the most stylish ways to spice up your material. The small shiny discs will capture the light and make you the belle of the ball. These sequin velvet gown styles are perfect for partying and for classy events.

Velvet gown styles with stones

Photo: @silverlineclothings, @honeysfashion_atelier, @_eberechukwu, @styles_inspirations, @asoebibella, @asoebibella, @thedorathybachor, @latestafricanstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Another great way to elevate your material is with rhinestones. Oftentimes, the fabric comes with the stones already added. Velvet gown styles with stones are great for tasteful affairs like baby dedication ceremonies and red-carpet events. More mature designs would also be great for a queen mother hoping to make a statement at her child’s wedding.

Velvet gown styles for weddings

Photo: @lifestyle_catalogue_, @styleseries_, @fashion_barr77, @styles_inspirations, @billionaireklass247uk, @plussizefashionnaija, @plussizefashionnaija, @fabric_yardgh on IG (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While lace gowns communicate some mystery and some fairy tale, velvet gowns are regal and extravagant. This is why they are getting increasingly popular as the outfit of choice among African brides. The latest velvet gown designs in Nigeria would make your wedding – traditional or modern – a ceremony to remember.

Nigerian lace and velvet Aso Ebi styles

Photo: @unveiled_stiches, @asoebi_studio, @stylishlyhighclass_uk, @twelve02fashion, @silverlineclothings, @silverlineclothings, @modellaserah, @1808clothings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

They may not be the bride, but they are essential in that wedding ceremony, and everyone needs to know it. Nigerian lace and velvet Aso Ebi styles are the best way for your family and friends to make a statement at your wedding.

Lace adds some light contrast to the heavy velvet, so the rich colour does not overpower the senses. These designs are outstanding and classy, yet gentle enough to avoid overwhelming the audience. This is important since multiple people will wear the same design and fabric for the Aso Ebi ‘uniform’.

Is velvet still in style?

Yes, this material remains stylish, 7 centuries after it was invented. Moreover, it is royal and versatile, thus unlikely to go out of style.

Can I wear a velvet gown to my traditional wedding?

Yes, velvet is a very versatile material. White gowns are a classic favourite for brides all over the world. Customising your colourful material with some stones, sequins, or lace can add some African flair to an otherwise dull gown. Top it off with a fancy gele, and your outfit will be on people’s lips long after the wedding.

Are velvet gowns decent?

Yes, velvet gowns are very decent. However, make sure to select a design that suits your body type and the occasion, and you won’t go wrong.

As African designers become more daring and creative, Nigerian velvet gown styles are now better than ever. There is a design for every woman, whether you are conservative or bold, modern or traditional. Whatever the occasion, you are sure to stun onlookers with these designs.

Source: Legit.ng