James Charles' parents and brother: Meet the YouTuber's family

James Charles is a YouTuber and makeup artist from the United States. He gained social media prominence through YouTube by uploading makeup content, including tutorials and tips. He currently boasts a massive following across social media platforms and endorses several beauty brands. Who are James Charles’ parents, and does he have any siblings?

James Charles started posting makeup tutorials on his YouTube channel when he was 16 and has since attracted the attention of major beauty and fashion brands. His family has played an essential role in supporting him in his career journey since childhood. As a famous personality, many have wondered who James Charles’ parents and siblings are.

Full name James Charles Dickinson Gender Male Date of birth 23 May 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Bethlehem, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Christie Dickinson Father Skip Dickinson Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Bethlehem Central High School Profession YouTuber, makeup artist, model, media personality Instagram @jamescharles X (Twitter) @jamescharles Facebook TikTok @jamescharles

Who are James Charles’ parents?

YouTuber James Charles is the firstborn child of Christie and Skip Dickinson. James Charles’ mom and dad reportedly met in 1995 and have been married for over two decades. They are proud parents of two sons. Here is a look at each of the YouTuber’s parents.

Skip Dickinson

James Charles’ father is a self-employed contractor. He has appeared in a few of the YouTuber’s videos and has supported his career, especially in the initial stages. Skip helped his son convert the basement of their home into a makeup studio to kickstart his YouTube career. In an interview with Allure, James Charles said of his father’s support:

My photos would not be as high-quality without my dad. He's a contractor, and together, we converted an area in our basement into a makeup studio with a desk, a mirror lined with dimmable lights, and storage areas. And we recently turned his old office into a filming space with soft boxes and a ring light for my YouTube channel.

Christie Dickinson

James Charles’ mother, Christie Dickinson, was born on 19 November 1961, and she is 63 years old as of 2024. It is unknown what the mother of two does professionally, but she has been at the forefront of promoting her children’s content on her Instagram page. She is a rising Instagram personality with approximately 84 thousand followers as of this writing.

The YouTuber has a close relationship with his mother and has featured her in some of his video content. In one YouTube video posted in March 2018 with over nine million views, he gives his mother a complete glam makeover.

In 2013, Christie was diagnosed with cancer, but she has survived, living to celebrate and create cancer awareness. In March 2018, five years after the diagnosis, she had a wrist tattoo to honour her incredible strength. She shared the tattoo photo on Instagram and captioned it:

Exactly 5 years ago today, I was diagnosed with cancer. A few weeks ago, at the age of 51, I decided to get my first tattoo in honour of my incredible strength and to always remember just how precious life is! Be kind, be grateful and always hold your loved ones close because tomorrow is never guaranteed.

Does James Charles have siblings?

Makeup artist James Charles has a younger brother named Ian Jeffrey. Ian was born on 17 December 2001 and is 22 years old as of 2024. He grew up playing basketball, but like his older brother, he turned to social media entertainment and boasts a significant audience across social media platforms.

James Charles’ brother, Ian Jeffrey, has made a name for himself as a represented by IMG Models. He has appeared on the cover of several fashion magazines, such as Vanity Teen, Man About Town, and L’officiel Hommes. The model has also endorsed top fashion brands, including Moschino.

Fast facts about James Charles

How old is James Charles? The makeup artist is 25 years old as of 2024 and was born on 23 May 1999. What is James Charles' nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Who is James Charles’ dad? His father is Skip Dickinson, a self-employed contractor. Who is James Charles’ mom? His mother is Christie Dickinson, a rising Instagram personality who has been married to Skip Dickinson since 1995. Is Ian Jeffrey James Charles’ brother? Yes. Ian Jeffrey is James Charles’ younger brother, born on 17 December 2001. Where does James Charles’ family live? The Dickinson family reside in Bethlehem, New York, United States. What happened to James Charles’ parents’ house? The YouTuber hit the headlines in December 2020 after he paid off his parents’ mortgage. Later, the five-acre property in Bethlehem, New York, was sold in 2013 for $688 thousand. Does James Charles have a YouTuber brother? No. His only brother, Ian Jeffrey, is a professional model represented by IMG Models.

James Charles’ parents, Christie and Skip Dickinson, have supported him in various ways since he launched his YouTube channel in 2015. Occasionally, they have appeared in some of his videos, supporting his content and depicting the strong family bonds they possess. On the other hand, his younger brother, Ian Jeffrey, thrives as a professional model.

