Ireland's immigration rules require foreign spouses of Irish citizens to meet strict residency conditions before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants must have lived legally on the island of Ireland for three out of the last five years, including one continuous year immediately before applying

The rules also cap the number of days a spouse can be absent from Ireland during the qualifying year, with limited exceptions granted at ministerial discretion

Foreign nationals married to Irish citizens face a defined set of travel and residency requirements before they can qualify for Irish citizenship by naturalisation.

The guidelines are according to the rules published by the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service.

Ireland sets travel limits for foreign spouses seeking Irish citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Irish citizenship: Residency and absence rules for spouses

To be eligible, an applicant must have legally resided on the island of Ireland for at least three of the five years preceding their application. Crucially, one of those years must be a full, unbroken period of continuous residence immediately before the application is submitted. During that final year, absences from Ireland are capped at 70 days.

A further 30 days of absence may be permitted in exceptional circumstances, though this falls entirely at the discretion of the Minister.

Applicants must also be able to provide documentary evidence of residence for every year they intend to count towards the qualifying period.

Irish citizenship: What else spouses must satisfy

Beyond the residency calculation, the rules set out several personal and relational conditions that must all be met at the time of application. The marriage or civil partnership must have been in place for a minimum of three years, and the relationship must be genuine and ongoing, not merely a legal arrangement on paper.

Both the applicant and their Irish spouse or civil partner must be living together on the date the application is filed, and that requirement continues through to the date citizenship is formally granted. The applicant must also be aged 18 or over, be able to verify their identity, and confirm an intention to remain in Ireland after naturalisation is approved.

Those who meet all the conditions are additionally required to attend a citizenship ceremony and make a formal declaration of fidelity to the Irish State. Applicants must also be of good character, a standard assessment that applies across all naturalisation routes.

The rules apply equally to those married to an Irish citizen and those in a registered civil partnership with one.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng