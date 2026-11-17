The Department of Home Affairs published updated tariffs showing a South African adult passport costs R600 when applied for inside the country

South Africans applying at missions, embassies, or consulates outside the Republic pay double that amount at R1,200 for the same document

Replacing a lost, damaged, or stolen passport triggers a penalty fee that many applicants do not expect when they walk into a Home Affairs office

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs confirmed in its updated August 2026 tariff schedule that an adult passport costs R600 when applied for at a Home Affairs office inside the country.

That figure doubles for South Africans who are already abroad. Anyone applying through a South African mission, embassy, or consulate outside the Republic pays R1,200 for the same adult passport, according to the official tariff list published on the department's website.

South Africa confirms cost of adult passport. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

Passport Fees Inside vs Outside South Africa

A child passport follows exactly the same pricing structure as the adult document: R600 at a local Home Affairs office and R1,200 at an overseas mission or consulate.

Travellers who need more pages in their passport can apply for the Maxi Tourist Passport, which carries 48 pages instead of the standard booklet.

That option costs R1,200 inside South Africa, rising to R2,400 when applied for at a mission or consulate abroad.

What Happens if Passport Is Lost or Stolen

One fee that catches many applicants off guard involves replacement documents. If a South African passport, child passport, or Maxi passport is lost, damaged, or stolen, the replacement fee is double the current tariff for that specific document.

For a standard adult or child passport, that means paying R1,200 at a local office instead of the usual R600. For a Maxi passport applied for locally, the replacement cost climbs to R2,400.

There is an exception built into the tariff rules. Where the document was lost, stolen, or damaged through no negligence on the part of the holder, only the normal fee applies.

Applicants in that situation would need to demonstrate the circumstances to the department.

Where to Apply and What to Avoid

All passport applications must be submitted in person at a Department of Home Affairs office. The department has consistently warned the public that it and its officials do not render services outside of official DHA offices or via social media.

Online bookings to visit a Home Affairs office are free of charge, and the department has urged South Africans not to pay any third party for a booking or for assistance with an application.

South Africa publishes guidance on paying workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South African law sets strict rules on the currency, frequency, and method employers must use when paying workers.

Employees receiving cash or cheque payments are entitled to specific protections on where and when they collect their wages.

Source: Legit.ng