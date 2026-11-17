Prophet FN Isaiah of the Holy Jerusalem Church of All Nations shared 12 prophecies covering Nigeria, the United States, Cameroon and other countries

The cleric warned of possible wars in nine countries, a US crisis in December 2026, and unusual weather changes across Africa and Europe

Rivers-based Isaiah made predictions about Nigeria's 2027 general election and political changes in Cameroon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering global affairs.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - As people around the world look forward to the New Year, Prophet FN Isaiah of the Holy Jerusalem Church of All Nations has released 12 prophecies concerning Nigeria, the United States, Cameroon and several other countries, with predictions covering 2026 and 2027.

The cleric, who operates under FN Isaiah.JCONS Ministries, published the prophecies in a message titled 11 Prophecies 2026/2027 on his Facebook page on Monday, November 16. Legit.ng sighted the post. He described 2027 as a year of good news and said the revelations were meant to guide people and encourage prayer, not cause alarm. Citing 2 Chronicles 7:14, he called on Christians to humble themselves, pray and turn away from wrongdoing as conditions for divine intervention.

Prophet FN Isaiah releases 12 prophecies for 2026 and 2027, highlighting President Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria, the United States, Cameroon and other countries. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Wars and 'US crisis'

In his opening prophecy, Isaiah named nine countries he said could experience wars in 2027: the United States, France, Iran, Burkina Faso, Israel, Germany, Mali, Sudan and Algeria, drawing on Matthew 24:7 and Mark 13:8.

He also forecast a serious crisis in the United States beginning in December 2026, warning that airports could shut down temporarily, travel could become difficult, and flight prices could rise. He stated that the situation might force Americans to remain indoors for days or weeks, with negative effects on the economy.

On US President Donald Trump, Isaiah urged caution, alleging that underground plans could lead to impeachment efforts, though he expressed belief that God would protect Trump from his opponents.

Nigeria's 2027 election and security fears

Turning to Nigeria, the cleric predicted no change in political leadership after the 2027 general elections, though he suggested that outside intervention could bring about a conditional shift in power.

Furthermore, citizens of all ages were urged to prepare for January 2027, which he described as a potentially dangerous period involving the risk of protests.

Isaiah also spoke of a prominent Nigerian figure whom he described as a "big tree," predicting this individual could fall in 2027, resulting in a major loss for the country.

On weather, he said several countries could see changes in their usual climate patterns in 2026, with the rainy season potentially extending into January in some parts of Africa and unusually high temperatures hitting parts of Europe.

Prophet predicts Cameroon's 2027 'changes'

For Cameroon, the Christian leader forecast political and economic changes in 2027 that could affect living conditions and government. He called for prayers for the country's Minister of Territorial Administration, saying he foresaw issues involving the minister that would extend beyond Cameroon's borders.

Isaiah also warned that bloggers in Cameroon who criticise Apostle John Chi could face consequences, while some would eventually apologise. He described Apostle John Chi as "the only light in Cameroon at present," claiming God had given him a special mantle over the country.

Read Prophet Isaiah's full prophecies in the X post below:

12 prophecies Prophet FN Isaiah made for 2026 and 2027

War in nine countries. US crisis beginning in December 2026. Unusual weather patterns. US leader Donald Trump faces possible impeachment. No change in Nigeria's political leadership. Nigeria could split. Demonstrations in Nigeria. Fall of a prominent Nigerian figure. Political and economic changes in Cameroon. Cameroonian minister faces challenges. Consequences for bloggers criticising Apostle John Chi. Apostle John Chi's influence in Cameroon.

Ayodele makes fresh prediction about Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned President Bola Tinubu that public confidence in his government has collapsed, with even Yoruba voters allegedly turning against the administration.

Beyond the national picture, Primate Ayodele raised a specific concern about Lagos State. He said rising poverty has forced many indigenous Lagosians to relocate to neighbouring states, changing the city's demographic and political balance in ways that could hurt the APC at the polls.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng