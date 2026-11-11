Australia's government has set out specific age brackets that automatically exempt applicants from sitting the citizenship test

Applicants aged 17 and younger at the time of applying for Australian citizenship do not need to take the test

Australians citizenship applicants who are 60 years or older at the time of application are also exempt from the test requirement

Australia has laid out clear age-based exemptions for individuals applying for citizenship who do not need to sit the country's citizenship test, offering a straightforward path for certain applicants to skip that particular requirement entirely.

The exemptions apply at both ends of the age spectrum, covering younger applicants who may not yet be expected to meet the standard criteria, as well as older applicants for whom the requirement may present unnecessary difficulty. The Australian government has confirmed the two categories in its official guidance.

Australia identifies applicants exempt from citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Age groups exempt from Australian citizenship test

The first group covers applicants who are 17 years old or younger at the time they submit their citizenship application. Any person who falls within this age bracket is not required to sit the test, regardless of other circumstances. The second group covers applicants aged 60 and above at the point of application. Like younger applicants, those in this category are automatically exempt from the testing requirement.

What the Australian government says

The government's official position on the matter states the following:

"You generally do not need to sit the citizenship test if you are aged 17 years or younger at the time you apply for citizenship or are aged 60 years or over at the time you apply for citizenship."

For applicants who fall outside these two age brackets, sitting the citizenship test remains a standard part of the application process. Those who are eligible for the exemption based on age are advised to confirm their status during the application process to ensure their file reflects the correct requirements.

Australia: Groups exempt from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had listed seven categories of applicants who are exempt from taking its citizenship test.

These include applicants aged 17 and below, those aged 60 and above, people with certain physical or mental conditions, and individuals who meet specific birth or citizenship-related conditions.

Source: Legit.ng