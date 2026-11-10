Alex Iwobi has created 24 chances in 10 Premier League games this season, placing him second among all players in the division

Only Brighton's Pascal Groß sits above the Super Eagles midfielder on the chances created chart, with Bruno Fernandes just behind in third

Iwobi's form at Fulham comes ahead of a crucial double-header for Nigeria in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Alex Iwobi has emerged as one of the most creative players in the Premier League this season, with data ranking him second in the division for chances created after ten matches of the 2026/27 campaign.

Iwobi has maintained his quality despite upheaval in the dugout at Craven Cottage, where Álvaro Arbeloa has taken over managerial duties.

Alex Iwobi is one of the best most creative Premier League players. Photo by Danehouse Photography Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

Fulham endured a slow start to the season but have since found their footing, climbing to fifth place on 10 points from 10 games.

The 30-year-old has been central to that recovery, consistently driving the team's attacking play. His ability to find teammates in dangerous positions has made him one of Fulham's most important figures this season.

Iwobi ahead of Fernandes in PL stat

As noted by WhoScored, the Nigeria international, has created 24 chances so far, an average of 2.4 per game.

Only Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Groß, who has 29 chances created, sits above him on the list. Behind Iwobi in third place is Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, with 23.

The comparison with Fernandes carries particular weight given the Portuguese midfielder's historic 2025/26 season, in which he broke the Premier League record for most assists in a single campaign with 21, while also claiming the Player of the Season award.

Iwobi's club form will be watched closely by Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who needs his creative midfielder firing when the Super Eagles face Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

Nigeria will be counting on Iwobi to replicate the kind of incisive play he has shown in the Premier League when those games arrive.

Iwobi arrive in Super Eagles camp

Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi arrived in Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the AFCON 2027 qualifier against co-host Tanzania.

Iwobi, who recently surpassed 100 international appearances, was one of the early arrivals, as he had always done since making his debut in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng