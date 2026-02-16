Where was Maid on Netflix filmed? The hit Netflix drama was filmed primarily in Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Real-life locations doubled as the fictional towns of Port Hampstead and Fisher Island. Scenes were shot in downtown Victoria, along the waterfront, and at local shops and ferry terminals.

Maid was filmed in Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: www.google.com (modified by author)

Maid was filmed primarily in Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island, BC, standing in for the fictional Port Hampstead and Fisher Island in Washington.

was filmed primarily in Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island, BC, standing in for the fictional Port Hampstead and Fisher Island in Washington. The series was shot across more than 160 real locations in the region, including downtown Victoria streets, the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, and waterfront homes in Ten Mile Point and Cadboro Bay .

in the region, including downtown . Filming in authentic homes and public spaces, Maid captures a realistic, relatable atmosphere inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir .

captures a realistic, relatable atmosphere inspired by . Maid follows Alex, a single mother navigating poverty, set in a small-town, coastal Washington State, though the series was filmed in Canada.

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?: The real locations behind the drama

Maid was filmed on Vancouver Island, using real locations that give the show its grounded, realistic feel. Streets, waterfront homes, and quiet neighbourhoods in Greater Victoria, British Columbia, brought the fictional towns to life. The series used more than 160 real locations across the region, and the filming locations listed below are among the most notable.

Downtown Victoria – Streets & markets

Victoria’s streets doubled as Port Hampstead in Maid. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Much of Maid’s city scenes were filmed in downtown Victoria, which doubled for the fictional Port Hampstead. Historic streets, charming storefronts, and lively markets created an authentic urban backdrop for the show’s everyday life scenes.

Gladstone Avenue and nearby markets appeared in shots of local shops and outdoor gatherings. Wharf Street and surrounding blocks were used for cafés, bars, and casual meeting spots. Visitors today can walk these streets and recognize the storefronts and sidewalks featured in the series.

Saanich – Suburban & community spaces

Saanich scenes in Maid featured Tillicum Laundry and Gordon Head Recreation Centre. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Saanich, near Victoria, served as a key filming location for Maid, providing a realistic suburban setting for the show. Tillicum Laundry on Tillicum Road doubled as the cleaning company's headquarters. Gordon Head Recreation Centre on Lambrick Way stood in for Quimper Regional Hospital in important scenes.

These real-life community locations gave viewers a grounded look at Alex's everyday experiences in authentic, lived-in spaces.

Swartz Bay ferry & Sidney

Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal and Sidney Pier brought Maid’s travel scenes to life. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Travel and transition scenes in Maid were filmed at the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal near Sidney. The ferry plays a key role in Alex’s and Maddy’s journeys, while nearby Sidney Pier and Beacon Avenue were used for outdoor community scenes.

Both locations are publicly accessible, allowing fans to visit the real-life settings featured in the show.

Ten Mile Point & Cadboro Bay – Waterfront homes

Victoria’s waterfront locations brought Maid’s elegant scenes to life. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Some of Maid’s most picturesque and affluent settings were filmed in Victoria’s Ten Mile Point and Cadboro Bay neighbourhoods. The waterfront homes of Ten Mile Point stood in for the estates of wealthier characters, while Cadboro-Gyro Park provided open spaces for outdoor activities and family scenes.

These coastal locations added depth and visual contrast to the series, balancing the urban streets with scenic waterfront charm.

East Sooke – Beach cabin & coastal views

The Tideview South Beach Cabin in East Sooke served as Alex’s seaside home. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Maid filmed some of its most scenic and emotional scenes along East Sooke’s rugged coastline. The Tideview South Beach Cabin, an actual oceanfront property, served as Alex’s temporary seaside home and the backdrop for Maddy’s birthday party.

Its setting conveyed a sense of escape and solitude. Nearby public beaches offered expansive coastal views for outdoor sequences, highlighting the natural beauty of Vancouver Island and enriching the show’s storytelling.

Other memorable spots around Victoria

The Singing Swan bar was filmed at The Guild. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

In addition to the main filming locations, the production highlighted several smaller yet memorable sites across Greater Victoria. Fernwood Square and The Duke Saloon featured prominently in street and bar scenes.

Helmcken Market in View Royal appeared during community interactions, while Ocean Boulevard and Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood offered sweeping coastal views. By showcasing these everyday places, the show maintained a grounded, realistic atmosphere.

Is Maid on Netflix based on a book?

Maid on Netflix is adapted from American author Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Where is Regina's house in Maid?

Regina’s house in Maid was filmed at Ten Mile Point in Saanich, BC. Photo: Netflix map (modified by author)

Regina's house in Maid was filmed at a luxury waterfront home in Ten Mile Point, Saanich, Vancouver Island, BC. The mansion represents the show’s fictional Fisher Island, highlighting the stunning ocean views and upscale design seen on screen.

Where does Maid take place?

Maid is set in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, mainly in the fictional towns of Port Hampstead and Fisher Island, Washington.

Where is Netflix Maid filmed?

Netflix’s Maid was primarily filmed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, with most scenes shot in and around Greater Victoria.

What is the island in Maid?

The island featured in Maid is Fisher Island, and it is entirely fictional, created for the story.

Was Maid filmed in Washington?

Maid was not filmed in Washington State. Although the story is set in the Pacific Northwest, all filming took place on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, primarily in and around Greater Victoria.

Is there a Fisher Island in Washington state?

There is no real Fisher Island in Washington State, as the location was created for the show’s story and does not exist in real life.

Netflix's Maid was filmed on Vancouver Island, BC, using real streets, waterfront homes, and scenic coastal locations to bring its fictional towns to life. These authentic filming locations enhanced the show’s emotional drama, and many are open for fans to visit in person.

