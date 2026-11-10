Yinka TNT released an alleged voice note of late singer Toluwanisings lamenting financial demands from his maternal family

In the recording, Toluwanisings claimed a family member demanded as much as N12 million from him while he was alive

Yinka TNT warned the maternal family to stop pressuring the singer's widow and suggested the stress contributed to his death

Music personality Yinka Atanda, popularly known as Yinka TNT, has shared what she claims is a voice note recorded by late Nigerian singer Toluwanisings, in which he voiced deep frustration over financial pressure from his maternal relatives.

Yinka TNT said she had been reluctant to wade into the ongoing family drama surrounding the singer's death, but felt compelled to speak after learning about the pressure being directed at his widow. She alleged that the stress from his maternal family may have played a role in his passing.

Yinka TNT has shared the alleged reason that Toluwanisings didn't live long, as his family drama continues. Photo credit@yinkatnt/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: What the alleged voice note revealed

In the recording she played publicly, the late singer reportedly expressed anguish over what he described as excessive monetary demands from a family member. According to the voice note, the individual had asked him for N6 million and later made another request for N12 million, with the singer emphasising that he alone was expected to provide these funds.

He also revealed that the financial burden had forced him to put on hold his plans to set up a business for his wife. In his words:

"If you know what he is demanding for, not a small amount, N6million, he has finished school and still telling different things. He also asked for N12million, he asking for huge amounts and it is not like people will contribute the money together and give him, it is only me, Taye is asking for much. I suspended setting up my wife in business because of them. Should go and take my life?"

Fans are praying for Toluwanisings' widow over the family drama trailing his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Yinka TNT pointed out that the singer had reportedly been working in Nigeria and converting earnings into dollars to send to relatives, making it even more troubling that large sums were still being demanded.

She questioned where the singer's property was and why the maternal side of the family appeared to be pursuing assets, calling on them to allow his widow to grieve and rebuild her life in peace.

Fans react to the revelation

The post drew significant reactions online, with many followers expressing grief and anger.

@moreotv commented:

"This is exactly why he slumped"

@oluwatosinadewoyin2022 wrote:

"It was their problem that killed him now you all should go and ask him money from d grave."

@anumercy100 said:

" I thank God that as vindicated the wife."

@yemibakrebajo shared:

"Pls if you still have other evidence bring it out so that the woman can be vindicated, no wonder the paternal family is complaining even that the man should not be buried in his was raised by this same people it did not come directly from the wife though I did not consent to the burying of the man in his house because that's the only inheritance of the children, probably the house may not be of any economic value to the children with the grave of their father moreso they are girls and it's not easy to raise a girl child. May God send help to them."

@thesmartphonegirl reacted:

"People are just wicked sha"

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video from the private burial ceremony of late singer Toluwanisings surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children. Many expressed sadness over the family's loss, while others prayed for strength, comfort, and protection for his wife and daughters as they navigate life without him.

Source: Legit.ng