Breaking: Tinubu Receives Flamingos After U-17 World Cup Win
- First Lady Oluremi Tinubu welcomed the Flamingos to the Presidential Villa following their historic U-17 World Cup triumph
- The reception was held on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who was absent from the ceremony
- Nigeria's Flamingos made history by winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday received members of Nigeria's U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to honour the team following their historic World Cup victory.
The Flamingos recently clinched the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title, a landmark achievement for Nigerian women's football that drew widespread celebration across the country.
Flamingos welcomed at Aso Rock
The reception at the Presidential Villa marked the federal government's formal acknowledgement of the team's feat. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu stood in for the President at the event, receiving the squad and their officials in what was described as a celebratory homecoming visit.
The Flamingos' World Cup triumph represents a defining moment in Nigerian football, with the young players returning home to a wave of national pride after their victory on the global stage.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Flamingos
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday.
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu cheered the Flamingos on as they made history for African football.
The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng