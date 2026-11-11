First Lady Oluremi Tinubu welcomed the Flamingos to the Presidential Villa following their historic U-17 World Cup triumph

The reception was held on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who was absent from the ceremony

Nigeria's Flamingos made history by winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday received members of Nigeria's U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to honour the team following their historic World Cup victory.

The Flamingos recently clinched the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title, a landmark achievement for Nigerian women's football that drew widespread celebration across the country.

Oluremi Tinubu receives Flamingos in Abuja Photo Credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Flamingos welcomed at Aso Rock

The reception at the Presidential Villa marked the federal government's formal acknowledgement of the team's feat. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu stood in for the President at the event, receiving the squad and their officials in what was described as a celebratory homecoming visit.

The Flamingos' World Cup triumph represents a defining moment in Nigerian football, with the young players returning home to a wave of national pride after their victory on the global stage.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Flamingos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu cheered the Flamingos on as they made history for African football.

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories.

Source: Legit.ng