Crossdresser Bobrisky publicly addressed TBoss after the reality star criticised men's expressive fashion choices

Bobrisky insisted TBoss had no authority to police how grown adults choose to dress or present themselves

The clash follows TBoss's statement that Nigeria was 'slowly losing our men' to unconventional fashion trends

Crossdresser Bobrisky has broken his silence on comments made by Big Brother Naija alumna TBoss, calling her out in a lengthy multi-part Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11.

The drama began after TBoss, whose full name is Tokunbo Idowu, went public with her disapproval of the growing trend of Nigerian men adopting feminine dressing styles. The reality star wrote:

Bobrisky knocks reality star TBoss for criticising men who dress like women. Credit: borisky222/tboss

Source: Instagram

"This is not okay. We're slowly losing our men all in the name of expressive fashion. This is truly sad."

Her remarks quickly stirred debate online, eventually drawing a pointed response from Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky's message to TBoss

In his post, Bobrisky started on a measured note, acknowledging that he held TBoss in some regard despite the two not sharing a personal friendship.

"Tboss, i genuinely like you, and i believe you know that. Although we do not communicate personally and cannot be described as friends, I still have a certain level of respect and admiration for you," he wrote.

However, the tone shifted quickly. Bobrisky made clear he found her comments on men's fashion completely out of line, insisting that no one has the right to dictate how another adult chooses to dress or express themselves.

"You are neither their parent nor their guardian, and you have absolutely no authority to dictate how another adult should dress, express themselves, or present themselves to society," he wrote.

Bobrisky continued his response across multiple posts, drawing a firm distinction between sharing a personal opinion and trying to impose that view on others.

He described it as "extremely distasteful and unnecessary when a fully grown adult becomes excessively invested in policing the personal choices of another grown adult," adding that the decisions, lives, and individuality of others were simply not TBoss's to regulate.

He closed his message with a direct appeal to maturity, writing:

"Live your life, allow others to live theirs, and understand that respecting people's individuality is a fundamental sign of maturity. They are not your children, and you are not responsible for how they choose to live."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa also fired back at critics who called out male attendees for wearing unconventional outfits at the GTCO Fashion Weekend

TBoss is yet to publicly respond to Bobrisky's statements.

A screenshot of Bobrisky's response to TBoss is below:

Bobrisky responds to TBoss’s remarks on men’s clothing. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky warns friends

Legit.ng also reported that Bobrisky left fans in stitches after posting a video warning her friends never to take her side when she complains about her boyfriend.

The crossdresser shared the clip on his Instagram page, delivering a speech that quickly went viral for its humour and candour.

In the video, Bobrisky made it clear that no matter how dramatic his complaints get, his friends should not come to his defence.

Source: Legit.ng