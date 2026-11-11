South Korea has published specific age requirements that determine who qualifies for exemptions from its citizenship test

Applicants under 15 and those aged 60 and above fall into separate exemption categories with different conditions attached

The age-based exemptions affect two distinct parts of the citizenship process, covering the interview and comprehensive evaluation stages

South Korea has outlined the age-based conditions under which certain individuals do not need to sit portions of the country's citizenship test, offering a clearer picture of who qualifies for special consideration during the naturalisation process.

The country separates its exemptions into two distinct categories, each tied to a different stage of the citizenship examination and each applying to a specific age group.

South Korea clarifies when age exempts applicants from citizenship tests. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/UCG

Source: Getty Images

Age groups exempt from the citizenship test

The first category covers applicants under the age of 15. Those who fall below this threshold are exempted from the interview examination component of the citizenship process.

Older applicants and the comprehensive evaluation

The second category applies at the other end of the age spectrum.

Applicants aged 60 and above are not required to sit the comprehensive evaluation, making the path to citizenship more accessible for older individuals who may face greater difficulty completing the full assessment.

Together, the two exemptions reflect South Korea's recognition that applicants at different life stages may require adjusted conditions when going through the naturalisation process.

UK: 17 countries exempt from English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published a list of 17 countries and territories whose citizens are exempt from proving their English language skills when applying for a Health and Care Worker visa.

The list includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Malta and several Caribbean countries. However, no African country appears on the list.

Source: Legit.ng