Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has declared his intention to contest for the Surulere I Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general elections

The actor, who previously contested against Desmond Elliot in 2023, has chosen the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as his new political platform

Oworu recalled how administrative challenges prevented his name from appearing on the final ballot in 2023

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu is giving his political ambition another shot after announcing his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections.

The actor, who previously sought to represent Surulere Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2023, has now set his sights on the federal constituency.

Olumide Oworu announces his candidacy in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Photos: @olumideoworu/IG.

Source: Instagram

This time, Oworu will be contesting under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), marking a change from his previous political platform, the Labour Party.

Oworu recalls 2023 election setback

Announcing his candidacy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 10, the actor reflected on his first attempt to enter politics and the support he received from residents.

He recalled that he and his supporters had campaigned passionately in 2023, hoping to bring a different approach to governance.

However, despite their efforts, administrative challenges prevented his name from appearing on the final ballot.

“Despite the administrative hurdles that left our names off the final ballot, your resilience showed me that our vision was never a passing phase,” he wrote.

Oworu added that the experience strengthened his resolve rather than discouraging him from pursuing public office.

Declaring his intention to contest for the Surulere I Federal Constituency seat, the actor said he was proud to continue the journey under the APM.

He also called on residents, especially young people, to participate actively in deciding who represents them.

“We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while our future is decided by a political class that won’t have to live with the consequences of today’s choices,” he said.

Watch the X video of Olumide Oworu's ambition announcement here:

Reactions trail Olumide Oworu's ambition video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AnyanwuMalachy stated:

"Where has he been since after the 2023 election? please point me at his activities as an opposition since he last contested in 2023"

@hayourbahme noted:

"Are you sure he will be on the ballot this time around? Cos last time, that was how we saw posters weeks to the election only for him to not make it to the ballot eventually."

Olumide Oworu calls on residents, especially young people, to participate actively in deciding who represents them. Photo: @olumideoworu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens dig up old photo of Olumide Oworu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumide Oworu went head-on with his senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, at the polls.

A Twitter user dug up an old photo of the actor posing with Elliot years ago when he was still observing his NYSC service year.

The photo sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with many rooting hard for Oworu to win the polls.

Source: Legit.ng