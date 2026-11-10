Singapore's Ministry of Manpower announced it will discontinue the Tech.Pass, a special work visa for established global tech entrepreneurs, leaders and experts

The Tech.Pass allowed holders to take on multiple economic roles simultaneously without switching visas, making it a uniquely flexible option for foreign tech talent

A new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track will replace the Tech.Pass from January 2027, with the government promising more attractive terms under the upgraded scheme

Singapore has announced it will scrap the Tech.Pass, a specialised work visa designed for established global tech talent, effective January 28, 2027.

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) confirmed that from that date, neither new nor renewal Tech.Pass applications will be accepted.

Singapore announces end of Tech.Pass. Photo credit: Fortune.

Source: UGC

The decision was first announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) during its Committee of Supply session in March 2026.

What the Tech.Pass Offered Foreign Tech Workers

The Tech.Pass was tailored for a specific category of foreign professionals: experienced tech entrepreneurs, senior leaders, and deep technical experts seeking to work and build in Singapore.

What set it apart from standard work passes was its flexibility. A single Tech.Pass holder could simultaneously start and run tech companies, serve as an employee at one or more Singapore-based firms, work as a consultant or mentor, lecture at local institutions of higher learning, and hold directorship roles, all without needing to apply for separate passes each time their role changed.

The pass was initially valid for two years and renewable for a further two years upon meeting specified criteria.

Holders could also sponsor dependent stays in Singapore for their spouse, children, and parents through either a Dependant's Pass or a Long-Term Visit Pass issued by MOM.

ONE Pass (AI and Tech) to Take Over From 2027

The Tech.Pass will be replaced with the ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track from January 2027, positioning it as an upgrade that will offer more attractive terms as the country seeks to deepen its standing as a global hub for artificial intelligence and tech talent.

Existing Tech.Pass holders are not required to make any immediate changes. They may remain on their current pass until it expires.

After that point, eligible holders are encouraged to consider applying for the new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track or explore other available work pass options.

The move signals a deliberate shift in Singapore's approach to attracting top-tier foreign tech professionals, consolidating its visa offerings under a framework that places stronger emphasis on AI expertise alongside broader tech leadership.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng