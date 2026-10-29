Uzor Arukwe has complained about producers repeatedly offering him “Odogwu” roles, saying he cannot be confined to one character type

The actor said filmmakers kept asking him to repeat the role because they believed it would guarantee returns on their investments

His manager, Mautin Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, has also admitted that he needs a break from the actor’s frequent “igbotic” roles

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has spoken out about a recurring challenge in his career, saying film producers appear determined to keep him playing the same type of character.

The actor, known for his portrayal of the popular “Odogwu” character, said filmmakers repeatedly offered him similar roles because they believed audiences would respond positively to them.

Uzor Arukwe says he is tired of playing the same role. Photos: @uzor_arukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Arukwe made the comments during an interview on The Creativitea Podcast, where he urged producers to give him opportunities to explore different characters.

Uzor Arukwe speaks on repeated Odogwu roles

Expressing his frustration, the actor said producers were increasingly interested in seeing him repeat the character rather than explore other sides of his acting abilities.

“All the producers in Nollywood now want to kill me with Odogwu character. You can’t put me in a box,” he said.

Arukwe explained that the success of a particular role should not prevent filmmakers from experimenting with other characters.

He encouraged producers to take a chance on him, just as someone had done with the role that helped establish his popularity.

“The same way someone took a chance on that character, you can also create another character and give to me,” the actor added.

Interestingly, Arukwe's complaint came after his manager, Mautin Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, expressed a similar concern about the actor's frequent roles.

Tairu responded to a fan identified as R. Ekpedeme on X, who complained about Arukwe's frequent shouting in his “igbotic” roles.

“Uzor needs to leave the igbotic roles for a while. I need a break from the shouting,” the fan wrote.

Watch the Facebook video of Uzor Arukwe's interview here:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Superstarr Praize stated:

"Next week, he'll still feature in one. Bro, just go wherever the money is. The Nigerians telling you to give them a break with the odogwu character will still see the film to the end. Regardless, give us a break with the odogwu character abeg. You can't replicate that same energy from that very first odogwu film that brought out the odogwu in you."

Isa Ibrahim noted:

"I actually complain this to someone that's why they are using other actors to play the character like IK ogbona we just like abusing things they should be a time frame before a certain character can be played either by the same person or another actor"

Uzor Arukwe says the producers were increasingly interested in seeing him repeat the character. Photo: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga.

Reacting, Arukwe slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him.

Source: Legit.ng