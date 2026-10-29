Former Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce recalled the moment he had to tell Jay Jay Okocha his time at the club was ending

Allardyce described the conversation as one of the saddest of his coaching career, citing Okocha's world-class quality on and off the pitch

Okocha spent four years at Bolton between 2002 and 2006, and supporters later voted him the club's greatest-ever player at the Reebok Stadium

Sam Allardyce has spoken publicly about the emotional moment he informed Jay Jay Okocha that his stint at Bolton Wanderers was drawing to a close, describing it as one of the hardest conversations of his managerial career.

The former Bolton boss made the remarks as he reflected on the challenge of delivering that kind of news to a player he held in the highest regard.

Okocha departed Bolton in the summer of 2006 for Qatar after refusing a one-year contract extension. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Okocha joined Bolton in 2002 following spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahce, and quickly became one of the club's most important figures.

During his debut season in 2002/03, he scored seven league goals and helped the side avoid relegation.

After Guðni Bergsson retired, Okocha was given the captaincy, and his presence helped attract players of the calibre of Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Campo to the Reebok Stadium.

Bolton reached the 2004 Football League Cup final under Allardyce, and the following season finished sixth in the Premier League, qualifying for the UEFA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

"Probably one of the saddest things, when you've got what you consider a world-class player, when my job is to say 'this is the end'," Allardyce told No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Allardyce on telling Okocha his Bolton days were over

Allardyce said the conversation was made all the more difficult because of the Nigerian's character and the totality of what he contributed to the club, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"When you are talking to somebody with the class of Jay Jay, on and off the field, and what he brings," the former England manager said.

He added that performance data and the physical demands of the Premier League had begun to tell on the midfielder towards the end of his Bolton spell.

"The Premier League, in our opinion and what the stats were saying, was catching up with him a little bit," Allardyce said.

"You just hope you part on reasonable (terms) and, of course, that is what happened. But what a journey."

Okocha turned down a one-year contract extension and departed for Qatar in the summer of 2006 after four years at the club.

The Super Eagles legend's dribbling, creativity and flair made him one of the most entertaining midfielders of his era in English football.

In 2017, Bolton supporters voted Okocha the finest player ever to represent the club at the Reebok Stadium, now called the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

How Okocha almost joined Bayern Munich

Legit.ng previously reported about Okocha’s near-move to Bayern Munich before he joined Eintracht Frankfurt.

A German age rule and Bayern’s refusal to put its offer in writing left the deal in limbo. Okocha eventually signed for Frankfurt, where his European career took off.

Source: Legit.ng