President Bola Tinubu landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday night

Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday afternoon ahead of performing the Islamic pilgrimage to the Holy City of Makkah

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga said the trip is an opportunity for prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity, and progress

President Bola Tinubu has travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to the Holy City of Makkah.

His aircraft touched down at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday night, following his departure from Abuja earlier that afternoon.

President Bola Tinubu arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

At the airport, the President was received by Nigeria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, alongside Saudi Arabia's head of Royal Protocol, Ahmad bin Thafir.

Tinubu's purpose for the Saudi Arabia visit

Presidential media aide Bayo Onanuga said in a statement on Wednesday, October 28, that the visit offers the President an occasion for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria.

Onanuga said:

"The event is an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for the nation's peace, unity, stability, and continued progress."

According to the statement, Tinubu will carry out all religious rites tied to the Umrah, seeking Allah's guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people.

When Tinubu is expected to return

The President is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the pilgrimage.

Umrah differs from Hajj, the obligatory annual pilgrimage, in that it can be undertaken at any time of the year and is considered a recommended rather than compulsory act of worship in Islam.

See the video of the president's arrival on X here:

Akpabio defends Tinubu's policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio met with the Arewa Revival Project, a youth group drawn from all 19 northern states.

Akpabio accused social media critics of President Tinubu of being paid to spread propaganda against his administration.

The Senate President also addressed state police creation, saying constitutional amendments were close to completion.

Source: Legit.ng