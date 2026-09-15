Are Freddy and Kendra from the amazing race season 6 still together?

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley, the Amazing Race Season 6 winners, are no longer together. The Miami-based models married in May 2005, raised two sons, and then quietly divorced. Freddy has since remarried, and Kendra welcomed a third child with a new partner. Their story is one of the most bittersweet endings in the show's history — a race-winning couple who couldn't outrun the distance in their marriage.

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley, the Amazing Race Season 6 winners, are no longer together. Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab, Tony Esparza

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley won The Amazing Race Season 6, which aired on CBS from November 16, 2004, to February 8, 2005.

won Season 6, which aired on CBS from November 16, 2004, to February 8, 2005. The couple married on May 27, 2005 , and had two sons, Jaxson and Brycen , before eventually divorcing.

, and had , before eventually divorcing. Freddy remarried a woman named Ginger in 2015 ; Kendra welcomed a third son with a new partner in 2017 .

a woman named Ginger in ; Kendra welcomed a with a new partner in . Runner-up couple Kris Perkins and Jon Buehler married in 2012 and are still together.

married in 2012 and are still together. Fan-infamous pair Jonathan Baker and Victoria Fuller divorced in January 2010.

Who were Freddy and Kendra on The Amazing Race?

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Jill Bentley competed as a team of engaged models and are the official winners of The Amazing Race 6. The season aired on CBS and featured eleven teams of two, each with a pre-existing relationship, competing in a race around the world.

Starting in Chicago, Illinois, racers traveled through Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Senegal, Germany, Hungary, France, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, and China, before returning to the United States, traveling through Hawaii and finishing in Chicago. Holliday, 34, and his fiancée Kendra Bentley, 25, outpaced the competition to win the reality show's $1 million prize.

Engaged models Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley before the start of The Amazing Race 6. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

The race itself

The Amazing Race Season 6 visited four continents and ten countries, traveling approximately 40,000 miles over twelve legs. Freddy and Kendra won despite a number of setbacks they unsuccessfully tried to lie their way through.

Post-game interviews suggested that Kris and Jon were less than a minute behind winners Freddy and Kendra before a train held them up at a railway crossing, with Bolo suggesting the gap was only 30–40 seconds.

Are Freddy and Kendra still together?

No. Freddy and Kendra were engaged to be married when they won The Amazing Race, tied the knot in 2005, went on to have two sons together, but have since divorced — with Freddy marrying his second wife, Ginger, in 2015.

They had two sons, Jaxson and Bryson, and have since divorced.

Meanwhile, Kendra welcomed a third son with her partner in 2017 and continued working as a model, having posed for a spread in Glamour Bulgaria.

The wedding

Kendra Bentley, 26, and Freddy Holliday, 35, professional models and the winners of the sixth season of The Amazing Race, tied the knot on May 27 before 105 guests at an orchid-themed sunset ceremony in Bal Harbour, Florida.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It's unbelievable," — Kendra Bentley, on winning The Amazing Race Season 6

Life after the race

In 2015, Freddy entered a new marriage with Ginger Holliday and now maintains a private life away from social media. Both former partners have kept largely out of the public eye since their divorce, with no confirmed date for when it was finalized.

Are Jonathan and Victoria from Amazing Race Season 6 still together?

Jonathan Baker and Victoria Fuller decide on flights on the Amazing Race 6. Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS

Source: Getty Images

No. Jonathan Baker and Victoria Alynette Fuller were married entrepreneurs on The Amazing Race 6. The married couple had a rocky relationship throughout the race, constantly engaging in arguments, including in Germany during the fifth leg when Jonathan infamously shoved Victoria after they lost a footrace to the Pit Stop.

On October 6, 2006, Victoria gave birth to their daughter, Trease Alynette Baker. Jonathan and Victoria divorced sometime in January 2010. Jonathan has since remarried Jenny Ljungberg and has two more children.

Jonathan Baker is a multi-talented figure in the arts and entertainment industry, working as a writer, producer, and film director.

Are Kris and Jon from Amazing Race Season 6 still together?

Kris Perkins and Jon Buehler are still happily married and are proud parents. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Yes — and they are one of the show's great success stories. Kris Perkins and Jon Buehler were a long-distance dating couple on The Amazing Race 6. Despite being a long-distance couple, the two got along well throughout their time in the race, in sharp contrast to most of their competitors.

With a whopping 92 percent popularity rating on CBS.com, Jon Buehler and Kris Perkins easily qualified as that season's most beloved Amazing Racers.

Jon and Krissy Buehler — Kris Perkins — have been happily married since 2012 and are proud parents to two children. Jon's social media bio lists "Krissy, Rylan and Brock" as the loves of his life.

Teams embark on the adventure of a lifetime as they compete for one million dollars on The Amazing Race 6. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Did Freddy and Kendra from The Amazing Race have children?

Freddy and Kendra got married in 2005 not long after the race concluded. They had two children named Jaxson and Brycen. At some point after this, the two got divorced. Kendra later welcomed a third son with a new partner in 2017.

When did Freddy and Kendra get married?

Kendra Bentley has been married to Freddy Holliday since May 27, 2005. The ceremony took place in Bal Harbour, Florida, just months after their February 2005 win. They subsequently divorced, though no official date for the separation has been publicly confirmed.

Who won The Amazing Race Season 6?

Engaged models Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley from Miami, Florida won the sixth edition of the race around the world. They beat 10 other teams to win the grand prize after covering four continents, 24 cities, and 40,000 miles.

What happened to Kris and Jon after The Amazing Race Season 6?

Kris and Jon made a crucial mistake in the final leg by not searching thoroughly enough for the earliest-arriving flight to Chicago, and a passing train as they trailed Freddy and Kendra to the finish line proved to be their undoing, resulting in a second-place finish. They stayed together after the race, eventually marrying in 2012 and having two children.

Did Jonathan Baker remarry after his divorce from Victoria Fuller?

Jonathan later tied the knot with Jenny Ljungberg, and the couple has two daughters. He has continued working in the entertainment industry as a writer, producer, and film director at Paramount Pictures. Victoria has pursued art and philanthropy since the split.

We also highlighted facts about The Amazing Race Season 5 couples and where their relationships stand today. The article follows winners Chip and Kim McAllister, runners-up Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, third-place finishers Brandon Davidson and Nicole O’Brian, and internet daters Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo.

Source: Legit.ng