Chip and Kim McAllister, the married parents who beat 10 other teams to win The Amazing Race Season 5 in 2004, are still happily married — and now they channel the same competitive teamwork into real estate. This article catches up with Chip and Kim plus the season's most-asked-about couples: runners-up Colin and Christie, third-place finishers Brandon and Nicole, and fan-favourite internet daters Bob and Joyce.

Amazing Race season 5 winners Chip and Kim McAllister. Photo: Cliff Lipson, Tony Esparza (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chip and Kim McAllister won the $1 million grand prize on The Amazing Race Season 5, which aired July–September 2004, and remain married today.

won the $1 million grand prize on Season 5, which aired July–September 2004, and remain married today. The McAllisters are now real estate brokers with the Chip and Kim Real Estate Group at First Team Real Estate in Orange County, California.

with the Chip and Kim Real Estate Group at First Team Real Estate in Orange County, California. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods came in second on Season 5, later returned for Season 31, and won — making them the only couple from this season to claim two million-dollar prizes combined.

came in second on Season 5, later returned for Season 31, and won — making them the only couple from this season to claim two million-dollar prizes combined. Brandon Davidson and Nicole O'Brian finished third but broke up shortly after filming; both are now married to other people.

finished third but broke up shortly after filming; both are now married to other people. Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo were eliminated eighth; little has been confirmed about their current relationship status.

Chip and Kim McAllister — winners and still going strong

Amazing Race season 5 winners Chip and Kim McAllister are still married and now sell real estate. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS.

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Phillip "Chip" McAllister and Kim McAllister

Phillip "Chip" McAllister and Kim McAllister Nationality: American

American Home base: Orange County, California

Orange County, California Profession: Real estate brokers, First Team Real Estate

Real estate brokers, First Team Real Estate Current venture: Chip and Kim Real Estate Group

Phillip "Chip" McAllister and Kim McAllister are the official winners of The Amazing Race 5. They were also the first African American contestants to win the competition. At 46 and 44 respectively at the time of filming, Chip and Kim are the oldest winning male and female team in the show's history.

In the final leg, Chip and Kim fell behind but discovered that the earliest flight to Dallas had been delayed. They snagged tickets on the next best flight, building a 20-minute lead — and a flat tire suffered by rivals Colin and Christie sealed the victory.

Today, the couple have transformed their on-screen partnership into a business. As of March 2024, Chip and Kim joined First Team Real Estate as the Chip and Kim Real Estate Group. Chip brings a blend of charisma, experience, and passion to the industry, inspired in part by Kim's love for the field. They primarily serve North and South Orange County and Los Angeles County, and aim to build a team of at least 10 agents targeting a sales volume of $40 million.

Chip's diverse background includes roles as an actor in major motion pictures and television, as well as experience as a systems analyst, information technology consultant, photographer, legal assistant, and product company owner. He holds a bachelor's degree from Azusa Pacific University and serves as a Board of Directors member for the California State Realtors.

"Winning The Amazing Race proved to Kim and me that as a team, we are unstoppable." — Chip McAllister, Zillow profile

Colin Guinn and Christie Woods — runners-up turned champions

Colin Guinn and Christie Woods returned to the show and won season 31. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Colin Guinn and Christie Lee Woods

Colin Guinn and Christie Lee Woods Nationality: American

American Home base: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Profession: Tech entrepreneur (Colin); relationship coach (Christie)

Tech entrepreneur (Colin); relationship coach (Christie) Amazing Race record: Season 5 runners-up; Season 31 winners

Colin Guinn and Christie Lee Woods were a dating couple on The Amazing Race 5 and the official winners of The Amazing Race 31. During Season 5, Colin was 24 and owned a cell phone store; Christie, 26, was a pharmaceutical sales representative.

Colin became infamous for his intense gameplay and short temper in Season 5. Despite their dysfunctional moments, the pair set a new record for the most legs won in a season, with six.

Yes, Christie and Colin are still together and stronger than ever, and they have two sons who share their love of adventure. Guinn is now a tech entrepreneur and Woods works as an integrated love and relationship coach. Colin founded his own company, Guinn Partners, which helps companies develop and bring new technologies and innovations to market, with a focus on drones, autonomous robots, and emerging technologies.

Colin and Christie have never formally married despite being engaged since shortly after Season 5 aired in 2004. Christie has described herself as not a "big fan of the institution of marriage," while Colin has stated they were "technically engaged." Woods noted they are considered common-law wed in Texas.

Season 5 is the only pre-All-Stars season represented in The Amazing Race 31, which Colin and Christie returned for — and won.

Brandon Davidson and Nicole O'Brian — third place, then split

Brandon Davidson and Nicole O'Brian Lassiter parted ways not long after their stint on Amazing Race. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Brandon Davidson and Claudia Nicole O'Brian (later Lassiter)

Brandon Davidson and Claudia Nicole O'Brian (later Lassiter) Nationality: American

American Home base: Brandon — Houston, Texas; Nicole — Texas

Brandon — Houston, Texas; Nicole — Texas Profession: Brandon — married, three children; Nicole — designer and former model/actor

Brandon — married, three children; Nicole — designer and former model/actor Season 5 finish: Third place

Brandon Davidson and Claudia Nicole O'Brian were the dating models on The Amazing Race 5. Dedicated Christians, the pair would repeatedly pray for God to help them win. They made it to the final three but finished third, partly due to sharing a late flight with Colin and Christie and lacking an aggressive enough taxi driver at the finish.

Nicole was notable for her accomplishments in pageants, including finishing as 2nd Runner-up at Miss Texas Teen USA (2000), Miss Texas USA (2003), and Miss USA (2003).

Brandon Davidson and Nicole O'Brian Lassiter are no longer together. Not long after their stint on Amazing Race, the couple parted ways. Brandon is a Houston, Texas native and is now married to Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, with three children. Nicole is the owner and designer at Creations by Niki Lassiter and has also worked as an actor and model at Page Parkes Corporation.

Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo — the internet dating couple

Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo were the internet dating couple on The Amazing Race 5. Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo

Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo Nationality: American

American Home base: Mount Laurel, New Jersey (at time of filming)

Mount Laurel, New Jersey (at time of filming) Profession: Bob — retired; Joyce — medical practice administration

Bob — retired; Joyce — medical practice administration Season 5 finish: Eliminated 8th place

Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo were the internet dating couple on The Amazing Race 5. Despite being the oldest duo in the season, they proved that age is just a number by keeping up with — and even surpassing — teams much younger than them during the first three legs of the race.

During the fourth leg, the couple were mistakenly booked business class tickets to Russia, forcing them onto a later flight. This dropped them hours behind the leading teams, and they were eliminated in 8th place.

Bob is retired, bringing a wealth of life experience and wisdom gained over many years. Joyce has a medical practice administration background, with organisational skills that served the team well under pressure. Verified public updates on their post-show relationship status are limited, and neither appears to maintain a prominent public profile.

FAQs

Are Chip and Kim McAllister still married?

Yes. Chip and Kim McAllister, the winners of The Amazing Race 5, are still married. The couple parlayed their on-screen partnership into a real estate career. As of March 2024, they launched the Chip and Kim Real Estate Group with First Team Real Estate. Their anniversary was even celebrated via a fan-arranged Cameo video, according to Chip's own profile on the platform.

Are Brandon and Nicole from Season 5 of The Amazing Race still together?

No. A few years after the race, Brandon and Nicole broke up. Nicole married in 2014, while Brandon is now married and has three children. Both have moved on successfully — Nicole runs a design business and Brandon lives in Houston, Texas.

Are Colin and Christie still together?

Yes, Christie and Colin are still together and stronger than ever. Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, who were dubbed "life partners" on Season 31, have clarified they are not actually married but consider themselves committed partners. They share two sons and live in Austin, Texas.

Where are Bob and Joyce from Amazing Race Season 5 now?

Bob Barron and Joyce Nicolo are the internet dating couple who competed on The Amazing Race 5, both originally from Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Bob is retired, while Joyce has a medical practice administration background. Neither maintains a widely visible public profile post-show, and their current relationship status has not been publicly confirmed.

Did any Season 5 couple go on to win The Amazing Race again?

Yes. Colin Guinn and Christie Lee Woods, runners-up on Season 5, returned as the official winners of The Amazing Race 31. The two had blazed an intense, anger-fuelled path around the world their first time out. But 15 years brought reflection, two kids, and a brand-new attitude. Their calm, mindful approach in Season 31 earned them the $1 million prize they had narrowly missed in 2004.

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Source: Legit.ng