Pastor Dolapo Lawal of The Zoé Household Global revealed that an Arsenal fan slid into his DMs with curses after the club won the league

The pastor had previously drawn backlash online after taunting Arsenal during a sermon, which apparently angered some supporters

Rather than firing back at the fan, Pastor Dolapo responded in a way that left the man completely stunned

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Dolapo Lawal of The Zoé Household Global has shared a striking story about how he handled an aggressive Arsenal supporter who targeted him with insults online.

During a church service, the pastor recounted the incident, which he says took place around the period Arsenal last won the league.

Pastor Dolapo recalls sending money to a frustrated Arsenal fan. Credit: dolapolawal/arsenal

Source: Instagram

According to him, a man sent him a direct message and proceeded to curse both him and his children in what appeared to be a reaction to comments the pastor had previously made about the club.

Pastor Dolapo's previous Arsenal controversy

Pastor Dolapo had earlier attracted significant backlash on social media after he taunted Arsenal during a sermon, questioning whether the North London club would ever win a trophy.

"Arsenal cannot win. Even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win. They are just cursed," the preacher declared to mixed reactions from the football fans in his auditorium.

That comment did not sit well with a section of the fanbase, and at least one supporter took his frustration directly to the pastor's inbox.

How Pastor Dolapo responded to the curses

Rather than responding with anger, Pastor Dolapo said he asked the man to share his account number. The man obliged, and the pastor transferred money to him.

The supporter, apparently moved by the gesture, later made a video tagging Pastor Dolapo and publicly declaring him a genuine man of God.

In his own words during the church service:

Pastor Dolapo shares what an Arsenal fan said after gifting him money. Credit: dolapolawal

Source: Instagram

"When Arsenal won the league last time, One guy came into my DM and started cürsînģ me, cursing my children. It was that Arsenal time, and I asked him to send his account number and he sent it. I sent him money. He did a video and tagged me and said 'Pastor Dolapo is a man of God.'"

The X video of Pastor Dolapo Lawal recounting his experience with a frustrated Arsenal fan is below:

Rare encounter between Pastor Dolapo Lawal and Enoch Adeboye

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Dolapo Lawal shared a video of a rare moment he had with Enoch Adeboye, popularly known as Daddy GO, and it got people talking online.

In the clip, the younger pastor showed deep respect by first prostrating and then kneeling while greeting the respected cleric.

The moment, which many described as touching and respectful, quickly drew reactions from followers of both Christian leaders on social media.

Source: Legit.ng