The Sokoto State Government shut the Musa Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque in Mabera after a violent attack and killing at the site

Authorities constituted a committee of Islamic scholars to investigate the causes of the tension and recommend steps to prevent a recurrence

The government warned against anyone using religion as a cover to disrespect Prophet Muhammad and appealed for calm across the state

The Sokoto State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of the Musa Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque in the Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis, declaring the site a crime scene following a violent attack and killing that took place there.

The directive was announced on Tuesday in a statement by Abubakar Bawa, the Director General of Media and Publicity at Government House, Sokoto. The mosque will remain shut until further notice.

Sokoto Government orders indefinite closure of Musa Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque after violent attack. Photo credit: SokotoGovtMedia/x

Source: Facebook

According to Dailytrust, the closure follows the reported stabbing of Islamic cleric Malam Musa Lukuwa shortly after he led the Jumu'at prayer at the mosque, an incident that heightened religious tensions across parts of the Sokoto metropolis.

Committee set up to probe violence

Alongside the closure order, the government constituted a committee of Islamic scholars, known as Ulamas, to look into both the immediate and underlying causes of the attack. The committee is expected to submit recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents and preserving peace and stability in the state.

Authorities also directed a full investigation into the attack and the killing that followed it.

The government made clear its position on religion being used to justify misconduct, saying it dissociates itself from any person, regardless of their standing, who hides under the pretext of religion to undermine or disrespect Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his parents, household or companions. The statement reaffirmed the government's "total obedience and respect" for the Prophet and those close to him.

Government urges calm in Sokoto

Residents were urged to refrain from making statements that could inflame tensions or threaten the peaceful coexistence that Sokoto is widely known for. The government also appealed to the public to continue showing love and compassion towards the Prophet.

Authorities assured citizens that protecting the lives and property of every resident in the state remains a firm commitment of the Sokoto State Government.

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Source: Legit.ng