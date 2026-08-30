Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia told farmers in Gwer East, Gwer West, Makurdi and Guma to expand their output as agro-allied industries are set to return

Alia said Taraku Mills has been revived and is currently in test-running mode, with full operations expected to begin soon

The governor also addressed security, roads, education and the 2027 elections during his statewide Thank-You Tour

Abuja, FCT - Benue State Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has called on farmers across the state to scale up production, saying the return of agro-allied industries will guarantee a steady market for their goods and eliminate the losses that typically follow harvest season.

Alia made the appeal on Wednesday, August 26, during his statewide Thank-You Tour, where he held separate engagement sessions with stakeholders from the Gwer East/Gwer West and Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituencies.

Governor Hyacinth Alia urges Benue farmers to increase production as Taraku Mills prepares for full commercial operations. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

Taraku Mills Set for Full Return

The governor confirmed that Taraku Mills in Gwer East has been revived and is currently undergoing test-running, with full commercial operations expected to begin soon. He praised residents in the area for protecting the facility's equipment from vandalism during the period it had been inactive.

Alia said the reactivation of Taraku Mills, alongside other planned agro-industrial projects, was designed to give farmers a stable and profitable outlet for their produce so they would no longer be forced to sell at throwaway prices during periods of glut.

On roads, he promised to look into the construction of the Makurdi-Naka Road and other priority routes raised by communities in Gwer. He said education was also a focus, adding that arrangements were in place to recruit additional teachers for both primary and secondary schools, following the earlier engagement of 9,700 primary school teachers.

No Land for Ranching, Army Division Approved

The governor took a firm position on security, declaring that no portion of Benue land would be set aside for ranching, insisting the land belonged to the people and must remain available for farming and lawful use.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Nigerian Army 5 Division in Benue, with its headquarters in Makurdi and deployments across key locations in the state. Alia said the fight against insecurity would press on until full peace was restored.

At the Gwer session, local government chairman Timothy Adi received the governor on behalf of the community. Commissioner for Land and Survey Frederick Ikyaan commended the administration's record and pledged his constituency's support ahead of 2027. Hon. Hinga Biem also praised the revival of Taraku Mills and appealed for the construction of the Aya-Mbalom road.

In Makurdi and Guma, Makurdi local government chairman Apev Keffi thanked the governor for projects delivered in the area and asked for motorcycles to help security personnel cover difficult terrain. Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly Berger Alfred Emberga said Alia had achieved for Makurdi and Guma what past administrations had left undone.

Former Governor Gabriel Suswam urged residents in Minda to stand firmly behind Alia, stressing the value of unity going into 2027. APC State Chairman Benjamin Omale asked party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the general elections.

Presidency Reacts as APC Governor Builds Beer Brewery

Meanwhile, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, recently praised Governor Alia over the completion of the Food Basket Brewery, a facility his administration built from the ground up within two years.

The brewery produces the Zeva beer brand and malt, and has so far employed over 2,000 people since it began operations.

Source: Legit.ng