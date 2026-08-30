Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, announced a $10 billion financing programme targeting startups and entrepreneurs ahead of the 2027 elections

The former vice president made the pledge on Saturday, August 29, 2026, while addressing Nigeria's alleged cost-of-living crisis and its impact on young people

Atiku revealed that he received a nationwide delegation of N-Power beneficiaries who declared support for his presidential candidacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has pledged to launch a $10 billion financing programme for startups and entrepreneurs if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that the former vice president made the announcement through his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday night, August 29, 2026, as he addressed the economic hardship believed to be bearing down on Nigerians, particularly young people.

ADC's Atiku Abubakar pledges $10bn startup fund ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku described Nigeria’s 'cost-of-living crisis' as one that had eroded the purchasing power of millions of Nigerians and weakened small businesses.

The 79-year-old added that the challenge had allegedly pushed many young Nigerians further away from jobs, capital and economic opportunities.

Atiku promises jobs for youths

He said the proposed $10 billion fund would directly target young founders and business owners, positioning it as a tool to shift Nigeria's youth from economic dependence to enterprise.

"Nigeria's young people do not need a government that teaches them how to survive hardship. They need a government that gives them the opportunity to prosper," Atiku said.

He added that his administration's priorities would include restoring purchasing power, reducing the cost of living, and deliberately widening economic opportunities. His stated goal was to move Nigerians "from unemployment to productivity, and from palliatives to prosperity."

Atiku also disclosed that he hosted a nationwide delegation of N-Power beneficiaries on Saturday, August 29. He stated that the group declared their support for his presidential bid, and he used the meeting to restate his view that Nigeria's economic future cannot be built on distributing palliatives.

The former Nigerian vice president said:

"Nigeria cannot build its future by distributing poverty. We must build an economy that creates jobs, rewards enterprise and gives every young Nigerian a fair chance to succeed."

Atiku Abubakar outlines plans to drive Nigeria’s economic growth. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku targets Nigeria's economic growth

Furthermore, Atiku framed the 2027 contest as a choice between an economy he described as one shrinking opportunities and one that could restore hope and prosperity. He said his administration would work to make Nigeria more affordable while creating conditions for businesses to grow.

He said:

"We will make Nigeria affordable again."

Atiku is expected to contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu and several other political contenders as parties and opposition groups step up their preparations ahead of the poll.

Read Atiku’s full statement below via his X post:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Atiku urged to back Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) publicly urged Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw his weight behind NDC candidate Peter Obi.

Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X.

Agada praised Atiku's character and vision while maintaining that the time had come for him to step away from presidential ambitions in the interest of the wider opposition.

Source: Legit.ng