Former Senator Kaka Mallam Yale, who represented Borno Central from 2007 to 2011, died on Friday morning

Yale passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment

His son, Ibrahim Yale, confirmed the death in a telephone interview on Friday, August 28

Kaka Mallam Yale, a former senator who represented Borno Central Senatorial District, died on Friday morning, July 25, 2026, at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri, where he had been receiving treatment.

His son, Ibrahim Yale, broke the news in a telephone interview on Friday, August 29, saying: "Yes, I am his biological son. Our father, Kaka Yale, died today (Friday)."

Former Borno senator Kaka Mallam Yale is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Senator Yale's political career

The Punch reported that Yale served as senator for Borno Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He was among the legislators who represented Borno State in the National Assembly during that legislative period.

No further details about the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation or the cause of his death have been made public at the time of this report.

Gunmen kill APC LG chairman in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday, August 27.

Armed attackers emerged from surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng