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Just In: Grief Weekend as Powerful Former Senator Dies
Nigeria

Just In: Grief Weekend as Powerful Former Senator Dies

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • Former Senator Kaka Mallam Yale, who represented Borno Central from 2007 to 2011, died on Friday morning
  • Yale passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment
  • His son, Ibrahim Yale, confirmed the death in a telephone interview on Friday, August 28

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Kaka Mallam Yale, a former senator who represented Borno Central Senatorial District, died on Friday morning, July 25, 2026, at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri, where he had been receiving treatment.

His son, Ibrahim Yale, broke the news in a telephone interview on Friday, August 29, saying: "Yes, I am his biological son. Our father, Kaka Yale, died today (Friday)."

Former Senator Kaka Mallam Yale from Borno state has been confirmed dead
Former Borno senator Kaka Mallam Yale is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

Senator Yale's political career

The Punch reported that Yale served as senator for Borno Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He was among the legislators who represented Borno State in the National Assembly during that legislative period.

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No further details about the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation or the cause of his death have been made public at the time of this report.

Gunmen kill APC LG chairman in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday, August 27.

Armed attackers emerged from surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
MaiduguriBorno StateArewaNigerian SenateNational Assembly
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