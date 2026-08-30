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US to Deport Citizen of UAE, Releases Photo and Name
World

US to Deport Citizen of UAE, Releases Photo and Name

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The US government announced plans to deport a UAE national, Mohamed Rashed, who was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Rashed faces deportation linked to tax revenue crimes committed on American soil
  • US authorities released the name and photo of the UAE citizen as part of the deportation process

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The United States government has announced the deportation of a United Arab Emirates national identified as Mohamed Rashed, who was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over tax-related crimes.

US authorities released both the name and photograph of Rashed as part of the official deportation proceedings, in what appears to be a move to publicly document the case.

US to Deport Citizen of UAE, Releases Photo and Name
US to Deport Citizen of UAE, Releases Photo and Name
Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Rashed and the tax crime charges

Rashed, a citizen of the UAE, was taken into custody in Atlanta and faces removal from the United States following charges tied to tax revenue offences. The US government did not provide further details at the time of the announcement regarding the specific nature or scale of the tax violations attributed to him.

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The release of his identity and image by US authorities signals the formal initiation of deportation procedures, a step that typically follows a legal determination that a foreign national is removable under American immigration law.

Atlanta, the capital of the state of Georgia, has become an increasingly significant location for federal immigration enforcement operations in recent years, with authorities regularly processing high-profile deportation cases through the city.

See the photo here.

US deportation of foreign nationals

The United States has ramped up deportation efforts targeting foreign nationals convicted or accused of financial crimes, including tax fraud and related offences. Individuals found guilty of such crimes who are not American citizens are subject to removal proceedings in addition to any criminal penalties they may face.

Deportations involving citizens of Gulf states, including the UAE, remain relatively uncommon, making the Rashed case notable within the context of US immigration enforcement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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