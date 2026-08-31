There is a fake notice circulating on social media claiming OPay would stop processing transactions from September 1, 2026

The viral message advised customers to withdraw their funds immediately, causing concern among some users

OPay said its offices in Lagos, Abuja and across Nigeria remain open and fully operational

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

OPay has rejected a fake notice circulating rapidly across social media and messaging platforms claiming the fintech company would suspend all operations from September 1, 2026.

The fraudulent message, presented as an "Official Note" from OPay Digital Services Limited, told customers that the company would go on a "long indefinite break" and stop attending to transactions and account-related services until further notice.

OPay customers have been urged to disregard a viral message Photo: Opay

Source: UGC

It also urged customers to withdraw their funds "as soon as possible" to avoid inconvenience, causing anxiety among some users who moved quickly to empty their accounts.

OPay Rejects the Viral Claim

OPay responded through its verified X account, calling the notice false and doctored to deceive Nigerians.

The company said:

"This is false. OPay is not going on break by September. We are here, and we are going nowhere!"

The fintech firm said its offices across Nigeria, including those in Lagos and Abuja, remain open and fully functional. It added that customers, merchants and partners continue to access all services without any disruption. OPay also urged the public to rely only on its official communication channels when seeking information about the company.

A Pattern of False Claims Against OPay

This is not the first time OPay has had to publicly deny false shutdown rumours. In March 2026, reports emerged claiming that OPay offices had been sealed by the Nigeria Revenue Service over alleged tax issues.

The company denied this, explaining that the matter related to an industry-wide directive on displaying certain statutory charges and did not amount to a shutdown.

In 2024, a WhatsApp message claimed OPay was exiting the Nigerian market and advised customers to withdraw their money. Independent fact-checkers investigated and confirmed the claim was false after OPay denied any plans to leave Nigeria, the Sun reports.

As recently as November 2025, the company once again had to reassure customers that their accounts and deposits remained safe, intact and accessible, after fresh rumours about a shutdown circulated online.

OPay customers should be cautious of fake messages asking them to urgently withdraw money Photo: Opay

Source: Getty Images

Why Customers Should Be Cautious

The repeated spread of false claims about OPay underlines how quickly financial misinformation can travel online.

Messages that push customers to urgently move or withdraw money can create unnecessary panic and may expose users to fraud from individuals posing as bank or platform representatives offering help.

Anyone who receives a message announcing a sudden shutdown or urging an immediate transfer of funds should verify the information directly through OPay's official channels before taking any action.

OPay eyes NGX listing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPay, one of Nigeria's largest fintech companies, is weighing a share listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) that would give domestic investors direct access to its business for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter.

The planned NGX listing is expected to be announced formally in the near future. It runs alongside separate preparations for a potential initial public offering in the United States, where the company is targeting a valuation of roughly $4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng