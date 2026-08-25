A movie review Instagram page, CinemaPointer, posted an unusual birthday flyer for Funke Akindele that drew immediate backlash online

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and several other users called out the page over the disturbing design of the graphic

The post racked up reactions from many who demanded the page take the flyer down immediately

A birthday tribute gone wrong has put a Nigerian movie review page on the receiving end of serious online criticism after it posted what many described as a deeply unsettling birthday flyer for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele on Monday, August 25, 2026.

The page shared an image captioned "HBD FA 🎂" to mark Akindele's birthday on August 24, but the design of the accompanying graphic left followers unsettled rather than celebratory.

Nollywood stars react to unusual birthday flyer for Funke Akindele. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The flyer bore the heading "In Loving Celebration of Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele" alongside text describing her as "a true Nollywood icon whose light continues to shine brighter with every year." The layout and tone of the graphic did not go down well with many.

A screenshot of the post that has triggered reactions is below:

Many demand movie review page to take down unusual flyer. Credit: cinemapointer

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing, other Nollywood stars react

The post quickly attracted backlash, with Nkechi Blessing and Adeniyi Johnson among the notable voices to weigh in.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram:

nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"What kind of graphics is this?"

Anita Joseph wrote:

"Why?"

Adeniyi Johnson said:

"This is a NO NO"

Biodun Stephen commented:

"What kind of poster is this????? This is so wrong"

@olori.productions added:

"Take this poster dawn! It is too creepy 😳"

One user, @_deetor, put it bluntly:

"Take this down it's not by force to wish someone Happy birthday.

Despite the widespread criticism, CinemaPointer had not taken the post down at the time of writing.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele reacted unbothered after facing criticism over her birthday post following Ogogo's demise.

Funke Akindele speaks on sacrifices for success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the immense personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She disclosed that the project demanded sleepless nights, missed meals, and abandoning social events to stay fully committed to her work.

Now, the actress is finally enjoying rest and self-care after the film’s remarkable commercial success.

Source: Legit.ng