The Trump administration announced plans to revoke non-immigrant visas of foreigners who entered the US as short-term visitors but later filed for asylum

Up to 200,000 holders of B1 and B2 business and tourism visas issued between 2016 and 2026 could be affected by the planned revocations

The State Department said it was working with the Department of Homeland Security to identify and cancel the visas of those affected

The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced plans to cancel the non-immigrant visas of foreign nationals who entered the country as short-term visitors but later filed for asylum to remain permanently.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the department was working with the Department of Homeland Security to identify holders of visitor visas who subsequently sought asylum in the United States.

ICE officers arrest a detainee at a U.S. immigration facility. Photo: Getty

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US visitor visas targeted over asylum applications

The department did not say how many visas it intended to revoke under the policy, Vanguard reported.

The Associated Press, citing internal State Department documents and two US officials, reported that as many as 200,000 holders of B1 and B2 visas could be affected.

B1 visas are issued for business travel, while B2 visas cover tourism. If carried out at that scale, the action would mark the largest single mass revocation of US visas on record.

Trump expands crackdown on B1 and B2 visas

According to the AP, the State Department plans to cancel B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to anyone who has applied for or is currently seeking asylum. The revocations would not trigger immediate deportation.

Most people with active asylum cases would instead lose their classification as business or tourism visitors and be placed in a different legal category.

Earlier on Monday, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X that the American immigration system "has long been swamped by frivolous asylum claims."

The State Department also said earlier in July that the Trump administration had already revoked more than 175,000 visas belonging to foreign nationals as part of its broader immigration enforcement drive.

Part of a Wider Crackdown

The planned visa revocations are part of a sweeping immigration crackdown that Trump launched after returning to office, covering undocumented immigrants as well as those in the country through legal channels. The measures have included visa and green card cancellations, expanded deportation operations, and new fees for certain work visa applicants.

Trump has said the policies are designed to protect domestic security and uphold immigration law.

Rights groups have pushed back, arguing that several of the measures undermine due process and free speech protections, and that ethnic minorities face a heightened risk of racial profiling as a result. Multiple legal challenges to the administration's immigration policies are currently ongoing.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng