Fuad Sanni was held back a year in SS1 and labelled 'Olodo' after struggling with English, before his mother forced him back through the school gates

He lost two years to a fraudulent scholarship programme after secondary school and had to sit JAMB again, scoring 304 to gain admission to Lagos State University

Fuad won multiple academic competitions during his undergraduate years at LASU, where he also co-founded a tutorial group for accounting students

Fuad Sanni, a Lagos State University accounting graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how he climbed from being labelled the weakest student in his class to earning a First Class Honours degree, a story that resonated with many as LASU held its convocation in August 2026.

In a post that drew widespread attention, Fuad recalled how stuttering through English sentences in SS1 led to a repeated year and a nickname that trailed him everywhere: "Olodo."

LASU student who was called 'olodo' bags first-class in accounting, shares story. Photo: Fuad Sanni

Source: UGC

Convinced that formal education was not for him, he told his mother he wanted to learn a trade instead. She responded with a quiet conviction that stopped him short, telling him that when you fall from a horse, you climb back on it. He nodded and immediately began planning how to disappear.

The Turning Point in Secondary School

For two weeks he avoided school entirely, until his mother personally walked him back through the gates. Not long after, a class assessment confirmed his worst fears publicly. He finished last, was brought to the front of the class, and broke down in tears in front of 47 classmates. Most of them withdrew from him quietly after that.

The shift came when he wandered into an SS3 classroom looking for help with an assignment and found Victor Nsofor, a senior student who sat with him patiently and worked through the material without treating his confusion as unusual.

That single afternoon changed his approach to learning. He began visiting Nsofor's classroom every day after school. His SS1 teacher, Mrs. Odewande, added her own method, requiring him to narrate back everything that happened in class word for word, correcting him each time on the spot.

In his LinkedIn post, he stated that by the time he sat his final secondary school exams, he graduated as the best student in the Commercial department.

From JAMB to First Class at LASU

The road to university was not straightforward. He saved money over time working towards enrolment, only to lose two full years to what he described as a scholarship programme that turned out to be a disguise. Starting over, he sat the JAMB examination and scored 304, earning admission to Lagos State University to study Accounting.

His undergraduate years were marked by consistent achievement. He placed first in an inter-departmental competition at faculty level, finished second in an inter-school taxation challenge covering the New Tax Act 2025, and claimed a flawless victory at the ANAN Competition, Ikeja Branch.

Beyond competitions, he served as an executive tutor in multiple academic groups, co-founded the Greatest Accounting Tutorial for Undergraduates, and held membership in LASU's Investment Society.

He graduated with a CGPA of 4.57 out of 5.00, earning a B.Sc. in Accounting with First Class Honours.

Congratulations Pour In for Fuad Sanni

Abdulqudus Sodiq wrote:

"Congratulations Scholar Fuad Fuad Sanni. It'll only keep getting better from here."

Bassey Victoria said:

"This is the success story I love listening to, perseverance, commitment, dedication and consistency speaking for itself. Congratulations Scholar Fuad."

Glory .N. Ikponmwosa added:

"Congratulations. Thank you for not giving up and for the people who encouraged you, I say thank you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng