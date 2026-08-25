The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published the minimum funds applicants must hold to qualify for a Working Holiday visa (subclass 417)

The visa is officially open to people aged 18 to 30, with the upper age limit extended to 35 for citizens of certain countries

Applicants must show they can cover both their stay in Australia and the cost of their onward travel after leaving the country

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has disclosed the financial requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can be granted a Working Holiday visa (subclass 417), confirming that applicants need roughly AUD 5,000 (about ₦5,000,000) to support their initial stay in the country.

The visa, which targets travellers aged 18 to 30, also extends to citizens of certain eligible countries who are up to 35 years old.

Australia reveals how much money foreigners need for a Working Holiday visa. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

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It is designed to allow people to take an extended holiday in Australia while working to supplement their travel funds during that period.

Australian Working Holiday visa: What applicants must prove

According to the department's guidance, the AUD 5,000 (about ₦5,000,000) figure covers only the initial period of stay and does not include the cost of the return or onward journey.

Applicants must also show they have enough money to pay their fare to wherever they are heading after they leave Australia.

In total, the financial condition has two distinct parts: funds to support oneself throughout the Australian stay, and funds to cover departure from the country at the end of that stay. The department did not specify a fixed amount for the onward fare, as travel costs vary depending on the applicant's destination.

Who the visa targets

The subclass 417 is a first Working Holiday visa, meaning it applies to those applying for this category for the first time. It allows the holder to live and work in Australia for an extended period, with employment serving as a way to fund the holiday rather than as the primary purpose of the trip.

The age eligibility of up to 35 years for nationals of some countries makes the visa accessible to a broader group of travellers compared with the standard 30-year cap that applies in most cases.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published 19 countries whose citizens can apply for the Working Holiday visa.

Age limit for Australia's Working Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had shared the age limit for its Working Holiday visa.

The visa is designed for young people who want to spend an extended period in Australia, combining leisure with work opportunities to help cover the cost of their stay.

It is specifically classed as the "first" Working Holiday visa, meaning it targets first-time applicants under this programme.

Source: Legit.ng