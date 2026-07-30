Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the circumstances that can affect how long a citizenship application takes to process

Incomplete submissions and slow responses to requests for additional information are among the key factors flagged by the department

Background checks involving other government agencies, particularly for character and national security requirements, can also extend waiting times

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the specific circumstances that can cause a citizenship application to take longer than expected, offering applicants a clearer picture of what may be working against them during the waiting period.

The department published the information on its official website, listing four main factors that influence how quickly or slowly an application moves through the system.

The Australian government gives factors that can slow down foreigners' citizenship application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What can delay Australian citizenship application

According to the Department of Home Affairs:

1. The first and most controllable factor is whether an applicant submits a complete application from the outset, including all required supporting documents. Incomplete submissions create additional back-and-forth between the applicant and the department, which adds time to the overall process.

2. The second factor relates to how quickly applicants respond when the department reaches out requesting further information or documents. Delays in responding directly translate into delays in processing, so prompt replies are strongly encouraged.

3. The third factor involves the time needed to verify the information provided in the application. Depending on the complexity of an individual's circumstances, this verification stage can vary considerably in length.

4. The fourth and potentially most unpredictable factor concerns third-party checks. When the department needs to obtain information from other government agencies, particularly for character assessments and national security screenings, the timeline is no longer solely within the department's control. These inter-agency processes can add significant waiting time to an application.

What foreigners can do for Australian citizenship

While some of these factors fall outside an applicant's hands entirely, the department's guidance makes clear that a well-prepared and promptly managed application can remove at least two of the four hurdles from the equation. Ensuring all documents are gathered before submission and staying responsive throughout the process are the two areas where applicants have direct influence over their outcome.

The information is part of a broader resource on citizenship processing times available through the Home Affairs immigration portal.

Processing time for Australian passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Department of Home Affairs released its latest official processing times for citizenship and passport eligibility.

Under the updated guidelines, 90% of standard citizenship-by-conferral applications are now decided within few months of submission.

Source: Legit.ng