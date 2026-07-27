Pastor Adejare Adeboye publicly apologised for a statement he made linking tithe payment to entering heaven

The pastor admitted his earlier claim was wrong and had no basis in the Bible

The apology has drawn widespread attention among Nigerian Christians and church followers

Pastor Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has started trending following the old video of where he publicly withdrew a statement he previously made suggesting that Christians who do not pay tithes will not make it to heaven, saying the claim was wrong and unsupported by scripture.

In a direct retraction, Adeboye said:

"I apologise for saying 'If you don't pay tithe, you won't make it to heaven.' I'm sorry, that's wrong, and it's not in the Bible."

Adejare Adeboye's old video apologising is trending on social media Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

Adeboye retracts tithe-heaven statement

The apology marks a notable reversal from the pastor, who acknowledged the gravity of the earlier assertion. By admitting the claim lacked biblical backing, Adeboye effectively distanced himself from a position that had drawn scrutiny from many Nigerian Christians who questioned whether eternal salvation could be tied to financial giving.

Tithe payment remains one of the most debated subjects within Nigerian Christianity, with some churches teaching it as a compulsory obligation and others treating it as a voluntary act of worship. The suggestion that failing to pay tithes could cost a believer their place in heaven is a position that several theologians and Bible scholars have long contested.

Adeboye's willingness to publicly correct himself is significant given the influence that prominent pastors wield over millions of churchgoers across Nigeria. Statements made from the pulpit on salvation and eternal life carry considerable weight, particularly in a country where church attendance and religious instruction shape the daily lives of a large portion of the population.

Nigerians react to Adeboye's apology

However, the video of the cleric's apology has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Youth in Process asked Adeboye to make restitution:

"How many other errors has he made that also need to be corrected? If he is genuinely committed to making amends, he should compensate everyone he misled through that statement, even beyond a simple apology. In the Bible, Zacchaeus demonstrated genuine repentance by making restitution, not merely admitting wrongdoing."

Azaman wrote the position of the Bible:

"Bible says we should give as much as we receive una turn to sacrifice all you have to get more."

Sapphire commented:

"This one no concern me. Me and God are cool. I will use my money as I please."

Abdullahi tweeted:

"I always say that I will never give my hard-earned money to a religious leader as tithe. Imagine you make 300m and give 10% to the church as tithe, I swear the pastor will flex the money in your face."

See the video on X here:

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng