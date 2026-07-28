The UK government issued a clear warning to student visa holders about when they are not allowed to travel to the country

The restriction is tied directly to the start date printed on the visa, regardless of when the student's course actually begins

The rules also set out how far in advance students can arrive, depending on the length of their course

The UK government has issued a firm reminder to international students holding a Student visa, warning them against travelling to the country before a specific date printed on their visa documents.

According to the official UK Student visa guidance, holders are strictly prohibited from entering the United Kingdom before the start date stated on their visa, regardless of when their academic course is scheduled to begin.

UK warns student visa holders about the exact time to avoid traveling. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rule closes what some applicants may assume is a flexible window tied to their course calendar.

When Student Visa Holders Can Arrive in the UK

The guidance sets out permitted arrival windows based on course length. Students whose courses run for six months or less may arrive up to one week before the course start date.

Those enrolled on programmes lasting more than six months are allowed to travel up to one month ahead of their course beginning.

However, the visa start date remains the hard boundary in both cases. No matter how early a course is scheduled or what logistical preparations a student needs to make, travel into the UK is not permitted before that date is reached.

Who Qualifies for a UK Student Visa

To be eligible for a Student visa, an applicant must be 16 years of age or older and must have secured a place on a course offered by a licensed student sponsor.

Sufficient funds to cover both living costs and course fees are required, and the amount varies according to individual circumstances.

Applicants must also demonstrate that they can speak, read, write, and understand English.

Students aged 16 or 17 must provide evidence of parental consent as part of their application. The Student visa replaced the former Tier 4 (General) student visa and applies to studies at universities and other approved institutions across the United Kingdom.

Students aged 16 or 17 who intend to study at an independent school may instead be eligible for a Child Student visa.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng