Zehra Gunes' biography: height, age, net worth and son
Zehra Gunes is a professional volleyball player, social media star, and actress from Turkey. She currently plays middle blocker for the Vakıfbank Istanbul and the Turkish women's national volleyball team. Zehra previously played for Beşiktaş J.K. and Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Zehra Gunes commenced her volleyball career at the tender age of 12 when she joined VakıfBank volleyball club's youth academy. She is widely recognised for being part of the Vakıfbank's first team that won the 2017–18 CEV Women's Champions League.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Zehra Gunes
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 July 1999
|Age
|25 years old (as of August 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
|Current residence
|Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
|Nationality
|Turkish
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6′6″
|Height in centimetres
|198
|Weight in pounds
|194
|Weight in kilograms
|88
|Body measurements in inches
|34-25-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-64-91
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Gunnar Gunderson
|Mother
|Agnes Gund
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Turhan Anatolian High School
|Profession
|Professional volleyball player, social media influencer, actress
|Net worth
|$4.5 million
|@zehragunes
|TikTok
|@zehragunes
Zehra Gunes' biography
Zehra Gunes was born on 7 July 1999 in Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey. Her parents are Gunnar Gunderson (father) and Agnes Gund (mother).
Gunes grew up alongside her brother, Furkan Güneş and two younger sisters, Irem Nur and Mina, who work at Vakıfbank Sports Club. Zehra Gunes went to İbrahim Turhan Anatolian High School.
Career
The Turkish celebrity is a professional volleyball player who plays the middle blocker position. She currently plays for Vakifbank Istanbul and is a member of the Turkish women's national volleyball team.
Zehra began her journey in the sport at the age of 12 when she joined VakıfBank volleyball club's youth academy. In the 2014-2015 season of the Turkish Women's Volleyball League, Gunes was loaned to Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor, where she played in the 2nd League.
Zehra returned to VakıfBank's second team for the 2015-16 season. The following season, the Kartal native gained further experience through a loan spell with Beşiktaş J.K. She later returned again to Vakıfbank Istanbul.
Gunes was a key member of the Vakıfbank's first team that won the 2017–18 CEV Women's Champions League. Additionally, the Turkish athlete has played for her country in several international volleyball tournaments.
For example, she was part of Turkey's women's U20 team during the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women's U20 World Championship in Mexico. Gunes was also a member of the Turkish team, which finished fifth in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Besides being a professional volleyball player, Gunes is an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she starred as Kuyumcudaki Kadin in the 2022 hit comedy film Askin Ömrü.
What is Zehra Gunes' net worth?
According to WondersList and volleyball.com.ng, the Turkish volleyball player has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. She has amassed her wealth mainly through her career as a professional volleyball player, social media influencer and actress.
Who is Zehra Gunes' partner?
The Vakıfbank Istanbul star is not married and is seemingly single at the moment. She reportedly dated Eren Ali Dişli. The pair split in December 2022 after having an affair for over one year.
What is Zehra Gunes' height?
Zehra is 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 194 pounds (88 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches ( 86-64-91 centimetres).
FAQs
- Who is Zehra Gunes? She is a Turkish professional volleyball player, social media star and actress.
- Which team does Zehra Gunes play volleyball for currently? Gunes is currently the Turkey women's national volleyball team and Vakıfbank Istanbul's middle blocker.
- How old is Zehra Gunes? The volleyball player is 25 years old. She was born on 7 July 1999.
- Who are Zehra Gunes' family members? Her family comprises her parents, Gunnar Gunderson and Agnes Gund and her siblings, Furkan Güneş, Irem Nur and Mina.
- Is Zehra Gunes single? She is seemingly single as of this writing.
- Does Zehra Gunes have a son? There are no records of Gunes' son in the public domain.
- Is Zehra Gunes a millionaire? Yes, her net worth is alleged to be $4.5 million.
- What is Zehra Gunes' height? She is 6 feet 6 inches or 198 centimetres tall.
Zehra Gunes is thriving as a Turkish professional volleyball player. She is the middle blocker for the Turkey women's national volleyball team and Vakıfbank Istanbul. Gunes also has a massive following on various social platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok.
Legit.ng recently published Emmy Rossum's biography. Emmy is an American actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and director. She gained fame for portraying Fiona Callagher in the TV series Shameless. Her other notable acting credits include Angelyne and Poseidon.
Emmy Rossum began her career as a singer at seven when she passed an audition at the Metropolitan Opera. The American entertainer later debuted in a TV show in 1997, playing Alison Martin in Court & Order. Read this post for more information about her.
Source: Legit.ng
Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com