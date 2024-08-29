Zehra Gunes' biography: height, age, net worth and son

Zehra Gunes is a professional volleyball player, social media star, and actress from Turkey. She currently plays middle blocker for the Vakıfbank Istanbul and the Turkish women's national volleyball team. Zehra previously played for Beşiktaş J.K. and Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor.

Zehra Gunes looks on during the Women’s Preliminary Round (L). Zehra in action during the Women's Semifinals match (R). Photo: Jared C. Tilton, Mehmet Murat Onel via Getty Images (modified by author)

Zehra Gunes commenced her volleyball career at the tender age of 12 when she joined VakıfBank volleyball club's youth academy. She is widely recognised for being part of the Vakıfbank's first team that won the 2017–18 CEV Women's Champions League.

Profile summary

Full name Zehra Gunes Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1999 Age 25 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey Current residence Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey Nationality Turkish Ethnicity Asian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′6″ Height in centimetres 198 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Gunnar Gunderson Mother Agnes Gund Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Turhan Anatolian High School Profession Professional volleyball player, social media influencer, actress Net worth $4.5 million Instagram @zehragunes TikTok @zehragunes

Zehra Gunes' biography

Zehra Gunes was born on 7 July 1999 in Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey. Her parents are Gunnar Gunderson (father) and Agnes Gund (mother).

Gunes grew up alongside her brother, Furkan Güneş and two younger sisters, Irem Nur and Mina, who work at Vakıfbank Sports Club. Zehra Gunes went to İbrahim Turhan Anatolian High School.

Career

The Turkish celebrity is a professional volleyball player who plays the middle blocker position. She currently plays for Vakifbank Istanbul and is a member of the Turkish women's national volleyball team.

Zehra began her journey in the sport at the age of 12 when she joined VakıfBank volleyball club's youth academy. In the 2014-2015 season of the Turkish Women's Volleyball League, Gunes was loaned to Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor, where she played in the 2nd League.

Zehra returned to VakıfBank's second team for the 2015-16 season. The following season, the Kartal native gained further experience through a loan spell with Beşiktaş J.K. She later returned again to Vakıfbank Istanbul.

Gunes was a key member of the Vakıfbank's first team that won the 2017–18 CEV Women's Champions League. Additionally, the Turkish athlete has played for her country in several international volleyball tournaments.

For example, she was part of Turkey's women's U20 team during the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women's U20 World Championship in Mexico. Gunes was also a member of the Turkish team, which finished fifth in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Besides being a professional volleyball player, Gunes is an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she starred as Kuyumcudaki Kadin in the 2022 hit comedy film Askin Ömrü.

Top-5 facts about Zehra Gunes. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images (modified by author)

What is Zehra Gunes' net worth?

According to WondersList and volleyball.com.ng, the Turkish volleyball player has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. She has amassed her wealth mainly through her career as a professional volleyball player, social media influencer and actress.

Who is Zehra Gunes' partner?

The Vakıfbank Istanbul star is not married and is seemingly single at the moment. She reportedly dated Eren Ali Dişli. The pair split in December 2022 after having an affair for over one year.

What is Zehra Gunes' height?

Zehra is 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 194 pounds (88 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches ( 86-64-91 centimetres).

Zehra Gunes of Turkiye celebrates after scoring during the women's preliminary round Pool C volleyball match between Turkiye and the Dominican Republic. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

FAQs

Zehra Gunes is thriving as a Turkish professional volleyball player. She is the middle blocker for the Turkey women's national volleyball team and Vakıfbank Istanbul. Gunes also has a massive following on various social platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok.

